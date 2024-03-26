Google AI tool could be used to diagnose human coughs





Google scientists are focusing on healthcare products and innovations that leverage artificial intelligence, such as tools that can detect health conditions based on the sounds of coughing and breathing.

The AI ​​system, called Health Acoustic Representations (HeAR), has been trained on millions of audio clips of human voices from the YouTube database and, according to science and technology, will one day help doctors diagnose diseases and detect human lungs. It could be used to measure the functionality of Journal “Nature”.

The magazine said using sound as a disease biomarker is a concept that emerged during the pandemic, when a research group discovered that coronavirus infection could be detected through the sounds of a person coughing. However, there are currently no Food and Drug Administration-approved tools to use voice to diagnose various health conditions.

What's unique about Google's HeAR technology is that it can be fine-tuned to perform multiple tasks through something called supervised learning, Nature said.

Google researchers converted more than 300 million sound clips of coughs, coughs, laughter, and other human noises into spectrograms, which are visual representations of audio frequencies. By blocking specific segments of the spectrogram, the researchers were able to train his HeAR to predict the missing parts.

This is similar to how the large language model underlying the chatbot ChatGPT was trained on countless examples of human text and then taught to predict the next word in a sentence. , says Nature.

HeAR's ability to detect diseases such as tuberculosis from cough sounds could be particularly beneficial for patients in areas where chest X-rays are lacking or unavailable, the scientists said.

This research has not yet been peer-reviewed, and it is too early to know whether HeAR will be commercialized.

At Google Health's annual Check Up event, the company highlighted other technology tools it's using to apply AI to the medical world and expand access to medical information.

Google Lens is currently used in more than 150 countries and makes it easy to tell what's wrong with your skin just by taking a photo.

Google says its new AI-powered translation tool, Aloud, will streamline the process of translating videos from English to Spanish, making it easier to reach more people with potentially lifesaving information through YouTube videos. Ta. Additionally, the platform offers free animated-style courses in Spanish on the Stanford Medicine Continuing Medical Education YouTube channel.

Finally, the Google-owned Fitbit activity tracker can now use generative AI to provide more customized and personalized health insights based on a user's unique needs and preferences.

Read more: New skin test is being used to help diagnose Parkinson's disease

Trending articles on Scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvh.com/google-ai-tool-could-potentially-be-used-to-diagnose-a-person-s-cough The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos