GSA names 21 Innovation Fellows to support agency technology efforts – MeriTalk





The General Services Administration announced the appointment of 21 new Presidential Innovation Fellows. They will begin a one-year assignment at 14 federal agencies supporting technology projects.

GSA said the new fellows will come to the position with extensive experience in the private sector and will focus on creating innovative technology solutions that advance national priorities.

We are excited to welcome these experienced engineers and innovators to our agency. GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said that now more than ever, federal agencies are looking for talented people who can improve the digital experience for their customers, make better use of their data and strengthen cybersecurity.

Carnahan is excited to see how these innovators can use their skills for the public good and collaborate with agency leaders to better serve Americans in times of need. He said he was doing it.

GSA said fellows serve as strategic senior advisors supporting executive-level leaders and their teams in areas critical to the implementation of government policy. Combining first-class subject matter expertise with public sector organizational knowledge, each fellow has the opportunity to shape, define, and lead initiatives that include responding to the agency's pressing challenges.

Having worked in both the technology and government sectors, I am excited about the opportunity to bring my career full circle by contributing my skills to driving innovation in government service delivery, said the new fellow. said Ankita Dussa, one of them. She is a User Experience Strategist and will focus on national nutrition programs for children and adults while working at the Department of Agriculture.

The complete list of new fellows and the institutions to which they will be assigned are as follows:

Ankita Dussa, Department of Agriculture; Brad Wintersteen, Department of Energy; Burgan Shealy, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Chereka Montgomery, Department of Energy. Erin Doherty, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Glennette Clark. Jasmine Miles, Federal Aviation Administration. Jennifer Gardner, Small Business Administration; John Roberts, Department of Agriculture; Jordan Eccles, Office of the President; Madhavi Bharadwaj, Department of Health and Human Services. Matt Roe, Department of Homeland Security. Michael Conlin, Department of Agriculture; Nina Dowd, Department of Agriculture; Rachel See, Department of Energy; Rajesh Jain, Department of Veterans Affairs. Ricky Abisla, Small Business Administration, Stephanie E. Farquhar, Office of Management and Budget, Sweta Mathur, Department of State. Todd Holloway, General Services Administration, and his Vishal Dubey of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

