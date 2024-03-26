Google just pulled this beloved phone from its store





Overview Google Pixel 6a has been removed from the Google Store in the US, but is still available through third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. When trying to access the old Pixel 6a Google Store link, the user is redirected to his Pixel 7a page instead. The Pixel 8a is rumored to debut at the Google I/O event in May, featuring a familiar design and likely a $550 price tag.

The Google Pixel 6a was one of our favorite Pixels when it launched in mid-2022, and one of the top mid-range smartphones at the time. But all good things must come to an end. Looks like it's time for the Pixel 6a to ride off into the sunset. Google has removed the online listing for the Pixel 6a from its store, which isn't surprising considering the Pixel 8a is just around the corner.

Related 5 Things We're Most Excited About the Pixel 8a There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Pixel 8a, even at the higher price

As reported by Droid Life (via Android Authority), the Pixel 6a is no longer sold in the Google Store in the US. In fact, Google appears to have removed this listing from the site entirely, with the old Pixel 6a link now redirecting users to his Pixel 7a page instead.

Thankfully, the Pixel 6a is still available elsewhere, at least for now. A quick look at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy shows that the midranger is still available. It goes without saying that the new Pixel 7a is a better device overall, but there's no reason to skip the Pixel 6a when it's on sale. The removal of the Pixel 6a from the Google Store also means that his Pixel 7a will be the only low-cost/mid-range Pixel available for purchase from Google's online store, at least until the Pixel 8a arrives. Masu.

Pixel 8a launch could be within two months

Recent reports about Google's next mid-range Pixel (and past history) suggest that the device could be unveiled during Google I/O starting May 14th. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of hardware-related information regarding the Pixel 8a. Last week's report claims that the phone's display will feature his 120Hz refresh rate and his DisplayPort output compatibility.

Meanwhile, unofficial renders of the Pixel 8a (pictured above) appeared much earlier in the day and left little to the imagination. Earlier, live images of the smartphone were released, confirming the mid-ranger's Pixel 8-like design. There's also some less encouraging news regarding the Pixel 8a's retail price, with reports from earlier this month suggesting the phone would start at $550, a $50 price increase over the Pixel 7a and a $100 price increase over the aforementioned Pixel 6a. It has been suggested that this is possible. .

If you're not interested in the Pixel 7a or the upcoming 8a, we recommend checking out this Pixel 6a sale.

google pixel 6a

$310 $349 $39 Save

The Pixel 6a has disappeared from the Google Store, but third-party retailers are still selling it for under $349. Amazon currently sells the Pixel 6a for just $310, an incredible price for a smartphone of this caliber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-store-pixel-6a-removed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos