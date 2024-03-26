People are thoroughly afraid of their portfolios





Hours after an upbeat conversation on agritech investing featuring Vinod Khosla and Dave Friedberg on stage at the World Agritech Summit in San Francisco last Tuesday, attendees took a slightly darker view. Investors on the panel later brought me back to reality. .

We didn't do a particularly good job of getting attention from non-niche investors. And they lost their Series C to a crossover round of capital, Eric O'Brien, co-founder and managing partner at Fall Line Capital, said of late-stage funding in the agritech space. In fact, we have not lost it, we have never gained it.

I think we've been unsuccessful in marketing our companies and showing enough progress in attracting generalist capital in the agritech market. The money comes from larger funds with deeper pockets that help sustain some of these companies over the long term.

Stephan Dolezalek, Managing Partner of Grosvenor Food & Agtech, added: “I think we defined a lot of problems and founded a lot of companies that sought solutions to those problems.” But what we actually did was fundamentally change the world. I do not think so.

Too many companies are chasing what I call incremental improvement. Show me an industry where three players have figured out completely different ways to do something. That's interesting. In an industry with 50 players, is it possible for each player to be a little better than the others? Not very useful.

Furthermore, he added: “The challenge for all of us is that we need to develop some successful models that people can look at and say, 'Okay, this is what we needed.' That's what it seems.

The expectation of short-term profits inherent in many venture models is at odds with agriculture.

O'Brien said the venture capital model could also work in the agritech space, but investors underestimated the time and capital needed to get a business in this sector off the ground. Agtech software fits the venture model very well. Hardware is something in between. The model itself works, the only question is whether we are choosing the right companies and whether they are solving a big enough problem.

However, Vipla Shukla, senior program officer for agricultural research and development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, argues that between the expectations of the venture model and the patience required for both technology development in agriculture and technology market penetration and expansion. said that he felt there was a fundamental discrepancy in the schedule. .

The expectation of short-term profits inherent in many venture models is not consistent with agriculture.

Dolezalek from Grosvenor Food & Agtech added: The truth is, the timeline and capital intensity are not suitable for a 10-year fund model. On the family office side, we have the patience to say that even if it takes some time, we are here to stay.

We pushed AeroFarms into bankruptcy because we believe that ultimately, indoor farming will be incredibly valuable and important, and so far no farm has actually made a profit in today's environment. I mean, it's the only one we've seen, but would you want to start a whole new farming business? Want to start a vertical farming company from scratch today? Not a chance.

“We're very excited about this,” said Spencer Swayze, managing director of agricultural private equity firm Payne Schwartz Partners. “I fundamentally believe that agricultural technology and the venture model work.” The problem is that valuations have gone off track. Very early on, a tremendous amount of capital was put into the company, and when you look at it, you say, where did they put that money? What did you accomplish with that funding?

Growth vs. Profitability: People are now totally scared about their portfolios

On how to survive the current funding winter (investments are down 49.2% in 2023, according to AgFunder data), O'Brien told the founders in the audience, “Many venture capitalists and We're going to hear from our members about the pursuit of profitability.” Understand that it's your code for survival in a world where you can't raise money.Not an end in itself for startups [series] A, B to C [funding] Because if you pursue profitability without growth, there will be no value at the end of the tunnel.

If you don't show growth, you can't attract additional capital. Let's think from the perspective of a venture company. People are totally scared about their portfolios right now and if they need to go on a journey and raise money from LPs, there are a lot of companies out there that have gone out of business or had very bad valuations. If so, that's really bad for business.

Therefore, think about the motivation behind the directives from directors. Also, remember that in a venture company, those who grow are rewarded.

“This is not a catastrophe, but a reset…”

When it comes to corporate venture capital and agricultural technology, Kim Nicholson, Mosaic's vice president of agricultural technology and innovation, said, “We're not taking advantage of many of the opportunities to collaborate.” I think in the corporate world, even when we think we know what's best, we sometimes get in the way.

But I think the VC model is in a hurry. They push companies with so much capital to go in all sorts of directions, hoping that the spaghetti will stick somewhere and one of us in the corporate world will grab it and move forward. I'm forcing it. And that's not very fair to companies, and in some ways it's not very productive for companies.

Fallline Capital's O'Brien said the success of corporate venture capital depends entirely on whether the mother ship has a commitment with the corporate venture arm.

Some companies are recognizing that early-stage companies can present opportunities if they think long-term and are patient. Also, his CVC for tourists entered the market because it was the current trend, but I have also seen cases where that was no longer the case. If they fail to generate significant profits, gains, or anything interesting in a relatively short period of time, they abandon ship.

But Sebastien Pascual, director of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, ended on a more positive note, saying that for all the soul-searching in the agri-food tech industry right now, what we're seeing is a reset. He said that he thought it was a disaster and that it was not a catastrophe. It's the comeback of corporate venture investors.

References:

Khosla and Friedberg leave a positive impression as agri-foodtech funding heads into winter: Good founders have nothing to worry about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/incremental-innovation-a-warning-on-the-push-for-profitability-and-investors-scared-shitless-about-portfolios-overheard-at-world-agri-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos