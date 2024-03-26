Best White Noise Machines of 2024





If you're having trouble falling or staying asleep, you've probably tried several tools and tricks to help you get better rest. There are several items that can help you get a good night's sleep, such as cooling sheets and anti-snoring equipment. One of his gadgets that experts often recommend is a white noise machine. We spoke to six sleep experts about the benefits and noteworthy features of white noise. They helped me choose the LectroFan Evo as my favorite white noise machine.

Dr. Michael Gradisar, head of sleep science at sleep tracking app Sleep Cycle, says that if a variety of environmental sounds are making it difficult to sleep, whether continuous or sporadic, a white noise machine can help. Explain that it may help dampen the noise. . White noise machines can not only help you sleep, but they can also be used to drown out distracting noises when you're working focused.

How to choose the best white noise machine

Beyond just playing white noise, sleep experts say there are some other specs to check when shopping.

Volume Control: The experts we spoke to agreed that the volume knob is an important component. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping environmental noise levels below 40 decibels between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Gradisar says. According to sleep science, sounds that are loud but not loud enough to wake you can affect your deep sleep at night. All the options on our list allow you to control the volume or play white noise at less than 40 dB. Bonus features: In addition to playing white noise, many machines also have additional features to help you sleep, such as the ability to play other soothing sounds. Gently lit clocks and lights mimicking sunrise to wake you up. Gradisar also recommends looking for a portable white noise machine to take with you when traveling or anywhere you might experience noise while sleeping. Price: White noise machines vary in price, and more expensive doesn't necessarily mean better. . Buy what's within your budget, says Dr. Abhinav Singh, director of the Indiana Sleep Center. There is no specific thing that has been proven to improve sleep on its own. Machines with more features will cost more, while basic models will cost less. We've included different options and different prices to cover all budgets.best white noise machine

We asked NBC Select staff about their favorite products and created a list of the best sleep machines. We've also collected some highly rated options that meet the criteria suggested by our experts.

lectrofan evo

The LectroFan Evo won the NBC Select Wellness Award for Best Sound Machine last year. A compact model with 10 types of fan sounds, 10 types of white, pink, and brown noise variations, and 2 types of ocean sounds. This machine features precise volume control, a timer to automatically turn off the sound, and an audio connector for headphones or portable speakers. I love this sound machine, says Rebecca Rodriguez, a colleague on the editing project. She often suffers from anxiety before going to bed. You don't need anything fancy for a sound machine, but this one was simple, small, and very relaxing.

hatch restoration 2

Hatch Restore 2 combines a sunrise alarm clock with a sound machine that can play consistent white noise. Rather than suddenly waking you up like a standard alarm clock, Sunrise Alarm Clock emits light gradually to gently remind you to wake up from your sleep. This unit has white, brown, and pink noise settings, and you can adjust the volume to your preference. After using it for a few months, Zoe Mullin, Associate Updates Editor at NBC Select, can definitely say that the Hatch Restore 2 (which the brand sent me to try) has improved my sleep. talk. You're no longer afraid to wake up because you have a device that lets you look forward to beautiful light landscapes and quiet noises.

HoMedics Deep Sleep Revitalize Alarm Clock

Another NBC Select Wellness Award winner, this option is a favorite of Select Editor-in-Chief Leah Ginsburg. She liked this hybrid alarm clock with her sound machine so much that she bought it after trying it for a prize. HoMedics Alarm Clock offers 8 relaxation and nature sounds including white, pink, gray, and brown noise options. The sleep therapy option plays your favorite nature sounds for 15 or 30 minutes before switching to white noise. I don't sleep well, and using this when I go to bed actually helps, Ginsberg says. I especially liked the sleep therapy sounds, which are a combination of babbling streams and gray noises.

Yogasleep Dohm UNO White Noise Machine

For those looking for a simple, affordable and practical white noise machine, the Yogasleep Dohm UNO is the perfect choice. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty and comes with a single dial mode to adjust tone and volume to create a more personalized sound environment for sleep. I own two of these. To block out everyday noises while my toddler sleeps, I place one outside next to the front door, and the other in the same way in the bedroom. I love how easy it is to just plug it in and turn it on. There's no volume knob, but you can lower the sound slightly by turning the top to cover part of the speaker's vents.

Adaptive Sound Technology LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine

This simple white noise machine offers 10 types of fan sounds and 10 types of ambient noise (including white, pink, and brown noise). Powered by AC or USB, volume can be adjusted with simple up and down buttons. This white noise machine has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 6,460 reviews on Amazon.

Pure Enrichment Wave Mini Zen Soothing Sound Machine

The smallest white noise machine on our list, this option comes with six different sounds to choose from. It can be charged and used cordlessly, making it easy to move around. I had never used a sound machine before trying this product, but I was so glad it was so easy to set up and use, says Corey Fernandez, his Commerce Editor at NBC Select. say. It's also very compact and lightweight, making it easy to take with you when traveling.

HoMedics SoundSleep White Noise Machine

Another option from HoMedics, this is perfect for travel due to its small size. I have owned this sound machine for almost 6 years and it is still in perfect condition. Marin says she originally bought it for traveling because she couldn't sleep without the noise machine and the app on her phone was useless. She says she uses her Hatch model above at her home and this model when she's on the go. This battery-powered sound machine is slim enough to fit in your suitcase and allows you to customize the volume and sound you want to hear. In addition to white noise, this unit plays rain, thunder, ocean, and stream noises. Features an auto-off timer and volume control.

What is white noise?

White noise machines emit sound equal on all frequencies, producing a gentle, constant noise that many people find calming. Because of this, white noise machines can perform a variety of functions, says Harvey Kap, M.D., pediatrician, sleep expert, author, and inventor of his popular SNOO Smart Sleeper. These benefits include:

Reduce external distractions, such as passing ambulances and trucks.

It covers up inner distractions like a little hunger or thoughts.

It soothes you by tapping into a very ancient calming reflex associated with the sounds your baby hears in the womb. That's why we find calming sounds like the wind and the ocean, says Karp. When most people around the world say “shh”, it also means “quietly”.

When looking for a white noise machine, you may come across machines that are designed to dispense other types of colored noise in addition to white, such as pink or brown. But these color names usually refer to pitch, says Lynelle Schneeberg, MD, a fellow at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine. White noise has a higher pitch than brown noise, which to some people reminds them of ocean waves, she says. The sound a person chooses is really a matter of personal preference. White noise machines are more widely available than machines that play pink or brown noise.

The main way a white noise machine helps you sleep is by absorbing whimsical sounds that can disturb your sleep, like a sonic blanket that masks other noises and prevents other noises from entering. says director Dr. Michael Grandner. He will contribute to both the Sleep and Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic.

What you need to know about white noise machines

When purchasing a white noise machine, the experts we spoke to suggested the following things to keep in mind:

These are effective, but not necessarily for everyone. It would be great if there was some magical device that would ensure that the person using it got a good night's sleep, but that doesn't exist. Some people find white noise machines distracting, and some people have partners who don't like the sounds in the bedroom, Schneeberg says. There are alternatives to physical machines: There are alternatives to physical white noise machines. Gradisar says she likes to play white noise on her phone. Not only will that save you money, but your phone will always be with you and you'll have access to sound when you need it. They can be sleep cues. Once you get used to a white noise machine, Schneeberg says, it can eventually become a reliable sleep cue. While this may be a good thing, you should also be aware that there are disadvantages as well. She says she has to carry the sound machine everywhere, from hotels to her relatives' homes, because it can be a powerful cue to sleep.

