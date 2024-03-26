Advertising spending in video games is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2027





Advertisers plan to increase their spending on in-video game ads by 40% this year, with total ad spending expected to reach $8.5 billion in 2024 and rise to $11.5 billion by 2027, according to a new study.

The IAB's “Changing the Game: How Game Advertising Impacts Performance” report released Tuesday found that 86% of advertisers surveyed said their gaming ad spend was “brand safe,” and 85% said their gaming ad spend was “brand safe.” of respondents said they were confident in their ability to measure the reach of game ads.

Additionally, the study found that 90% of ad buyers believe gaming ads are effective at reaching “valuable hard-to-reach audiences with relevant messages.” Ta. There are an estimated 213 million gamers in the United States.

According to the report, 79% of advertisers say buying in-game ads is “relatively easy.”

“This is the first large-scale quantitative analysis of brands and agencies with experience buying gaming ads,” said Jack Koch, senior vice president of IAB Research and Insights. “This research shows that advertisers view gaming advertising as an effective, measurable and brand-safe medium across consumer behavior. If you want to reach more than 200 million U.S. consumers, you can no longer ignore this medium.”

The IAB also released guidelines and best practices for gaming advertising. It supports a variety of ad formats, fosters collaboration between gaming and advertising professionals, and balances advertising goals with user satisfaction.

“Our creative guidelines and best practices for in-game advertising maintain a player-first mentality and help brands get it right when they activate in-game,” said Zoe Soon, Vice President, IAB Experience Center. It is intended to do so.” “From interactive overlays to rich media experiences, we provide guidelines and identify best practices to ensure that advertising enhances, rather than disrupts, your game. Encourage collaboration within the gaming and advertising community. “By doing so, we are building a future where advertising not only achieves brand goals, but also contributes to the gaming journey everyone can enjoy.”

