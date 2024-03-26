Google's AI search is already facilitating malware and fraud





Google began rolling out its new Search Generative Experience (SGE) earlier this month, introducing AI-generated search results to some pages. Unfortunately, it looks like this new feature is already facing some issues. According to reports, the generated responses may be promoting scam sites or sites that push malware.

This obviously doesn't look very good for Google's AI search results. Especially since there were a lot of questions about how viable Google's AI was, including the fact that Google wouldn't include the latest model in his base Pixel 8. But despite these concerns, Google continues to move forward with its AI efforts, and the mistakes don't seem to stop.

As BleepingComputer reports, Google search results seem to be recommending spam and malicious sites among a variety of responses. This makes users susceptible to scams, especially if Google promotes this to a wide range of users with varying levels of familiarity with his AI.

BleepingComputer reports that when you try to search for puppies for sale, you immediately see an AI-generated response that directs you to a spam site that may be loaded with malware. Clicking on one of these links appeared to redirect the user several times before landing on the fraudulent site. Many of the sites appeared to mimic YouTube's push notifications in an attempt to get users to accept notifications from the site. According to BleedingComputer, when users registered on one of his sites, they started receiving spam that included ads for tech support scams and fake giveaway pages claiming users had won something.

Please note that while researching this article, I enabled Google's SGE feature in Chrome. However, the search I entered did not find this kind of response. In fact, all of my searches reported failing to generate an AI response, so Google may be working on resolving the issue. Still, it's disappointing to see something like this actually happen, and it speaks to the tech giant's ongoing struggles with his spam- and malware-filled websites. If you want to know more, we highly recommend reading our detailed analysis of BleepingComputer. These analyzes provide a lot of great first-hand experience, which I unfortunately can't reproduce because SGE won't get back to me with any responses.

