Report: Sonos headphones and new Roam 2 speakers could arrive in June





The buzz continues that Sonos will release its long-rumored and long-awaited first headphones. During the company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings call, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said Sonos would enter “a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year,” without directly mentioning headphone products. He hinted at that. [2024] It will complement our current offerings, delight our customers and drive revenue in the near term. And Bloomberg's Mark Garman reported that Sonos is preparing “$400-plus headphones to rival Apple and Bose” for an April release, and now has a June release date. It is said that there is. Recent updates posted by him.

In addition, Garman predicts Sonos will release Roam 2, an updated version of its smallest portable speaker, along with headphones in June. “The main new feature is a touch-sensitive panel on the top for music and volume control, matching the interface on Sonos' Era 100 and Era 300 speakers,” Garman wrote in the Power On newsletter. . “There is also a hardware fix for the Bluetooth glitch that plagued many users of the original model.”

Compared to the original Roam and Move speakers, I thought Sonos did a much better job with the Bluetooth aspect of the larger Move 2 portable speaker. (Sonos portable speakers provide a Wi-Fi-based multiroom Sonos audio system when you're at home, and use Bluetooth to connect directly to Bluetooth-enabled audio devices like smartphones and tablets when you're away from your home network.) (You can connect.) Sonos says it's working on improvements to the app to improve the user experience for the portable speaker.

“Internally, Sonos is working on new software issues for the setup and operation of its portable products,” Garman wrote. “Therefore, some compromises have been made. The new app will initially only support headphones and Roam 2. It has since been updated to work with Move 1 and 2 products, as well as the first generation Roam. I am planning to do so.”

Sonos wireless headphones have been rumored for years, and the company patented them in August 2020. Perhaps at home he'll be streaming audio over Wi-Fi, and on the go he'll be streaming audio over Bluetooth. However, not much is known about them other than that they are expected to be premium headphones priced at $450 or more. At this price, you might expect it to have good noise canceling and voice calling capabilities as well. But we'll have to wait and see what Sonos has in store for us.

