Google's AI-powered search experience could soon become the default way to search





Summary Google appears to be integrating AI into its search results, even for users who aren't enrolled in Search Generative Experience (SGE). Some people are currently seeing an AI summary at the top of search results in the US, but this experience appears to only be visible to some users. Google is testing the feature in a small number of search groups in the US to gather feedback before rolling it out broadly.

Google is putting AI at the center of its search results. The service, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), launched last May as part of Google Search Labs. As AI competition intensifies, it has spread to more than 120 countries around the world by November. The AI ​​will answer you directly, or you can repeat the chat as if you were talking to a bot. At first, you had to choose whether to participate in it or not. But now Google seems to be pushing it to everyone, whether they're registered or not.

Search Engine Land reports that a small number of users in the US are experiencing the SGE experience without signing up. So if you're asking a question about a particular topic, you might see a new shaded section at the top of Google search results. You'll see a quick overview of what you're looking for, along with links to dig deeper into the topic.

Previously, this section only popped up if you signed up for SGE. But Google is now trying to shake things up. Search Engine Land says it's testing it with a small number of search users in the United States, including those who haven't enabled it themselves. And, according to Search Engine Roundtable, you don't even need to be logged into your Google account to get in on the action.

This limited testing appears to be Google's response to rumors that OpenAI is developing its own search tools. Google is spicing up the game by showing his AI overview for more complex searches when you need information from different locations.

Google wants to hear from more users

According to Search Engine Land, Google only publishes these AI summaries when it believes they provide better information than what you get in regular search results. The Mountain View-based tech giant is conducting these tests to gather feedback from a broader range of users, especially those who did not opt ​​in to the feature.

Related Google plans to keep new leader in-house for AI search product to debut Liz Reid has been at Google for more than 20 years

Google is developing different versions of this new search feature. But just because you saw something during these trials doesn't mean others will too. Google is still popping up ads alongside these new AI tricks. It remains to be seen when this generative AI search will be fully operational.

If SGE were to be widely deployed, the world of media, which is supported by advertising, could be shaken up. At the moment, the publisher makes money when users click on her Google links and read ad-supported articles. But if SGE starts showing summaries at the top of search results, people might not bother clicking on the actual articles. That means less cash for publishers, and they won't be too happy about that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/googles-ai-powered-search-experience-shows-signs-that-it-may-soon-become-the-default/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos