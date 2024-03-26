Airtable offers AI summaries to paid users





Already a repository of workflow data for users, Airtable is a great case study for AI as a productivity tool, as it can bring together information from different cards and tables. Airtable also brings you closer to an all-in-one service for everything from building your team to pushing specially customized content to your customers.

Airtable's new AI-powered summarization and insights capabilities allow customers to quickly understand information in their workspaces and share insights with the rest of their team. It also automatically applies categories and tags to information and routes action items to relevant teams. Within the same workspace, Airtable AI allows users to generate emails and social posts with the tap of a button. It also translates data into other languages ​​while maintaining the same tone as the original content. The company did not reveal which languages ​​its AI capabilities could understand.

In the workplace, there is growing interest in implementing generative AI to increase employee productivity.

The company says the AI ​​feature is a paid opt-in feature that will only be enabled if you purchase and turn it on. Airtable offers a free trial of 500 AI credits. This is enough to run 500 formulas or match records, 10 blog posts, or 50 translations. After that, the customer will have to pay an additional $6 per month per seat per year. Administrators can also activate features for specific workspaces or for all users.

Airtable's beta test tested its AI capabilities with more than 1,200 organizations, including AWS. AWS also provided the AI ​​models Airtable used to build its products through its model repository, Amazon Bedrock. Customers can use Airtable's integration with Amazon Bedrock to access Airtable AI capabilities through a variety of AI models. Currently, users can choose between OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 or Anthropics Claude models, but more model options will become available, the company said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/26/24112632/airtable-generative-ai-productivity-summarization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos