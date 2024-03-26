Virtual Task Assistant | CCAI Platform | Google Cloud





You can create a virtual task assistant to perform repetitive tasks for your agents. Create a virtual task assistant so agents can transfer calls or chats to your assistant to complete tasks. The agent waits on hold until the task is completed, at which point the call or chat is transferred to the agent. Agents can mute or end a call or chat while on hold. Unlike Virtual Agents, Virtual Task Assistants cannot be assigned to queues. Virtual task assistants can only be assigned to tasks.

Note: The virtual task assistant for chat is only available with the Web SDK.

In compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and to protect end users' personally identifiable information, the Virtual Task Assistant does not record or create transcripts of calls or chats.

before you start

Before you can create a virtual task assistant, you need to create a Dialogflow platform and workflow. This is the same requirement for creating a virtual agent. For more information about the Dialogflow platform and creating workflows, see Virtual Agent: Creating and Linking a Google Dialogflow Agent.

Create a virtual task assistant

Follow these steps to create a virtual task assistant:

In the CCAI platform portal, menu[メニュー]Click[設定]>[仮想エージェント]Click.

[メニュー]Click[設定]>[仮想エージェント]Click.

[仮想エージェントの追加]Click[タスク アシスタント]Click.

[仮想エージェント]Enter a name for your virtual task assistant in the field.

[仮想エージェント プラットフォームの選択]Select the required platform in the box.

[ワークフローの選択]Select the required workflow in the box.

Depending on the type of virtual task assistant you need,[メニュー]in line[チャット]or[音声]Choose.

[メニュー]row automatically selects Web, Mobile, or IVR based on chat and voice availability.

[言語]In the area, select the language you want the virtual task assistant to communicate with.

Options (audio only):[DTMF]In line,[DTMF サポートを確認する]Select to ensure that your virtual task assistant session is handled by an audio carrier that fully supports dual tone multifrequency (DTMF) tones. Additional charges may apply.

[データ パラメーター]In the area, add the data parameters required by the virtual task assistant. For more information, see Pass data parameters to virtual agents and virtual task assistants.

Click Save.

what's next

