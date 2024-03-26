New York Fashion Tech Lab Announces 2024 Cohort Featuring 6 Women-Led B2B and Retail Tech Startups





Founded in 2014 by Springboard Enterprises, The Lab continues to be the premier program and community for fashion and retail technology founders, with a diverse group of retail and brand partners.

New York Fashion Tech Lab, a nonprofit program for women-led startups in the fashion and retail space, proudly announces its 11th class of students, joined by industry-leading partners to advance this important initiative . Each year, a delegation of retailers and brands join forces to support the program by selecting and interviewing emerging technology companies during a 12-week lab.

The 2024 Lab will be joined by returning partners J.Crew Group, LVMH, Selfridges & Co, The TJX Companies, Inc, and Tapestry, as well as first-year partners lululemon, MCM Worldwide, and Neiman Marcus Group.

On February 29, 2024 Retail and Brand Partner executives met to confirm the selection of finalists. From that, his six companies were selected to participate in the 2024 program.

Introducing Lab Companies of 2024: Curated For You Flock Fairly Made Nectar AI Raspberry AI Yofi

In the ever-evolving landscape of innovation, the question arises each year: What is the laboratory's “theme”? Themes initially begin to emerge through the application pool and eventually become apparent once a cohort is selected. The companies listed above reflect his 2024 themes of social commerce, personalization, fraud/return protection, visual commerce, AI design/merchandising, and sustainability impact.

Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director, New York Fashion Tech Lab

As a promoter of women-led businesses, NYFTLab has powered 75 innovative companies over the past decade, including OBSESS, EON, FINDMINE, BUYWITH, DRESSX, REFLAUNT, SAVE YOUR WARDROBE, and more. After participating in this program, these companies have flourished independently and achieved notable milestones such as forming strategic alliances with top retailers, securing significant investment, and becoming the target of notable acquisitions. Achieved.

The 2024 lab will consist of the following timeline: October-December: Open call for female-led B2B startups January: Applications are reviewed by retail partner executives February: Meet with finalists and select cohort at finalist session for retail partners 3 Month: Cohort and program kickoff announcements April to June: 12-week program: Meetings with retail partners + weekly session workshops + lab expert network and key strategic partners (Fenwick & West LLP, Microsoft etc.) Introduction.

The Lab will once again be resident at Spring Place, with its annual Closing Demo Day experience event taking place on June 18th at LAVAN.

About New York Fashion Tech Lab

New York Fashion Tech Lab is a community-driven relationship building, collaboration, and business development platform. This nonprofit program was co-founded by Springboard Enterprises and major fashion retailers to support women-led companies that develop innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology.For more information, visit nyftlab.com

About Springboard Enterprises

Springboard Enterprises is a U.S.-based venture accelerator with a mission to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. It is a 501(c)3 organization. Springboard is the leading network of influencers, investors, and innovators dedicated to building high-growth, women-led companies. Since 2000, over 890 Springboard portfolio companies have created over $39.1 billion in value, executed over 225 exits to strategic acquirers, and achieved 27 IPOs. Did. For more information, visit springboardenterprises.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.com/news/retail/empowering-retail-innovation-the-new-york-fashion-tech-lab-announces-the-2024-cohort-featuring-6-women-led-b2b-retail-tech-startups/2024032659096 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos