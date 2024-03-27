Introducing the Army's technology incubator





The Army's technology incubator in Austin, Texas, has a low profile in downtown Austin, but it has spent the past five years incubating startups interested in working with the Department of Defense.

The Army Applications Institute has supported 158 companies since opening in 2019, according to the organization's first performance report released earlier this month. Nine of the 20 completed projects, representing 13 technologies in robotics, contested logistics, armored formations, human performance, and energy, have been moved to other locations within the Department of Defense. Ta.

I stumbled upon AAL while looking for a panel session on emerging technology and national security at SXSW. I found a tightly packed group of people wearing T-shirts, jeans, sneakers, and the occasional blazer and hard-soled shoes. They were hosting office hours where startups could come and ask questions about how to work with the Army and whether they needed specific technology.

AAL Executive Director Casey Perley said about 140 companies attended office hours during the first weekend of the conference alone.

Perley said we exist to expand the Army's access to civilian innovation hubs. That is industry and academia. And it is very important to do this because it gives us a real strategic advantage over our near-peer competitors, China and Russia. They don't have the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that we do.

Its mission is the same as that of NavalX, AFWERX, and the Department of Defense Defense Innovation Unit, which are located in the same collaborative space here called Capital Factory. But Parley said there are some things that separate AAL from its defense innovation brethren.

The Army needs something that only the Army needs since the Marines sold their tanks, she said. Our companies tend to be in the early stages.Many people do not raise [money], or if you have, raised like a seed round. We have previously tried to introduce the technology when it was not yet mature.

Defense One spoke to Parley to find out more.

Have the skills developed by AAL been sent to other programs for further development?

They went to multiple locations. Some go to the program executive office. The joint program, Executive Branch Arms and Ammunition, is a good example. Some went directly to the soldiers. The technology for this kind of killing was so good that some people went to the Air Force, but there was no example of its use in the Army. In some cases, he also goes to DEVCOM labs and centers for further development. AAL tends to process projects in 2-3 year terms, with a “done and done” feel. So if your technology is great but takes time to mature, or if you need integration into larger systems, DEVCOM is the migration partner that can make it happen.

AAL has been around since 2019, but just released its first annual report here at SXSW.

This is actually a five-year report, so there's a bit of a misunderstanding. This is the first time we've ever done it. One of the things we did when we released this report was we looked at the history of how we think about what we think about. [the return on investment] When it comes to military innovation, how do we measure it? We are now building business cases for all of our projects, something we weren't ready for this year. We had never done anything like that before. But that means some of our completed projects don't have an ROI for military-specific applications. Because this institute he hadn't done it four years ago.

Here's a good example. Breaking through a minefield is one of the most dangerous acts soldiers can be asked to perform. It's also one of the most time-consuming tasks you can ask soldiers in the field to do. I'm looking for technology that can increase the soldier's standoff distance from a breakthrough, improving soldier safety and increasing the speed of elimination.

I want to keep my soldiers together. And I want to do it sooner.After breaking through the minefield [or a pathway is cleared for a tank, soldier, or vehicle], allowing you to travel faster, whether on foot or by vehicle. They do not have to pick their way across, making them vulnerable to enemy fire.

Previously, we did not set a metric for how much to extend the standoff distance. How fast is it? Do we want them to be able to carry out this breach? So when it came to the stage of proving military usefulness, our early values ​​were all qualitative. I did what I gave the troops, the technology they wanted, and solved this gap. For us, what we've come to recognize is that we define the return on investment of innovation for Army innovation and Department of Defense innovation as military utility relative to cost. So we had to find military utility. It is not included in this year's report. But everything else is.

What techniques are used to clear minefield paths?

There are various things. One of the great things about AAL is that it can deliver very complex problems, like this infringement problem, that actually require three, five, seven different technical disciplines to solve.

We bring in 5 to 15 companies, each of whom can run a component. And we say you don't have to do everything, just do what you do best. And create an environment of cooperation. Therefore, both companies can work together to create a Best In Breed solution that ultimately consists of 3 to 6 company elements. Often one of these companies comes forward as an integrator and allows us to obtain their integrated solution.

For breachers, there are several technologies that perform detection. One is based on hyperspectral imaging and the other on ground-penetrating radar. There are several different demining mechanisms, some for individual mines. [drone] Attach these to eliminate rows of mines.

And we have some technology for command and control. If you're flying a system that clears individual mines or clears a series of mines, and you're trying to detect mines and you're trying to make sure that lanes are cleared, what do you do? As one person, he directs and controls all these different systems, right? Because he doesn't need one person per system. You want about 10 systems per person, right? But that's a huge amount of cognitive bandwidth. So there are companies that provide software and are looking at how to make all this work.

So, are all of AAL's efforts open to the public?

We don't really do classified work. So we're probably in the most unclassified space you've ever been in a government agency.

We have one particular project that we kind of knew about from the beginning, but it might end up needing to be classified. The good news is, coming from over a year away, we can work with businesses to make sure they are ready to deal with it if it does happen. I think there is a way forward that doesn't require that. But we are prepared in case that happens.

Our company does not engage in anonymous solicitation. We don't do any of that because our goal is to reach out to the civilian innovation base that doesn't typically work with the Department of Defense. They typically do not have security permissions or access rights. [sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF] To find secret solicitations.

What is that company working on?

They have coatings that help protect the vehicle. [radio frequencies]. Coatings for RF, directed energy, and anti-radar stealth can get sensitive information really quickly. And I'm not just talking about secrets, like getting into a special access program right away.

So AAL is really about promoting the program, but the point is not about companies continuing to work together.

Our company has no acquisition authority. Yes, there are no fields. We don't do anything like that. And the ultimate goal for these companies is a continuing contract. So, determine what's the right place for your technology and engage your migration partners early and often to ensure you're ready and have the budget to embrace it. We know that all requirements documents support our migration partners. We begin this work even before soliciting people on the street.

How do you prepare them for production and scaling?

There is a big difference between a company having primarily a software solution and one without. [if its]hardware. Scaling software, I'm not too worried about it. Fundamentally, we believe that when companies are forced to make a choice, they win. [company] Will it be manufactured on a large scale?Are you planning to license to a major company? [company] Is it going to be manufactured on a large scale? Or are you going to scale yourself and try manufacturing? That's a business decision. If we put them in a position to make that decision, we've won.

Some companies have asked if we have a connection with a mentor who can help them think about manufacturability. And even if you don't have a mentor, you may know of an organization that provides mentoring in your particular field.

In terms of money, does the Army provide or provide any funding to these companies?

AAL's budget is $25 million annually. Some of that comes from SBIR/STTR funds, like those taken out of the Army budget. You will also have access to one of the Army's innovation lines. What that means is that we're telling Congress in the budget process that we're going to address several broad areas, including robotics, sensors, AI, and human performance. However, specific projects do not need to be communicated to Congress until the year of implementation.

This is designed to give you the flexibility to pursue new gaps and breakthrough capabilities in commercial areas you didn't foresee coming.

We currently have approximately $60 million invested in our ongoing projects and $63 million in co-investments from other government funds and private companies. Contracted CompaniesThe companies in our portfolio number 158, as well as the companies we contracted during his five years at AAL. He raised over $933 million in venture funding after they signed with the company.

If you think about what the Army is getting from investing in AAL, we're helping them take advantage of a lot of private sector investment that's helping them scale and helping the Army. helps us develop additional functionality to the products we develop. It doesn't necessarily have to be paid.

Is your location conducive to focusing on innovation?

It's great to be co-located with other great innovation organizations because you don't have to pick up the phone. I mean, you can, but it's really just walking across the hallway. And that immediacy, the collaboration that comes from bringing us all together in one place, makes Austin a great ecosystem for defense innovation.

AAL launched in 2019 when we came to Capital Factory. DIU was here and they were founded in 2015, so we could learn a lot of lessons from them, both in terms of what could go wrong. If you remember, DIU 1.0 is going to go shopping around the Pentagon to find the best technology. And we learned how difficult it is to fit technology into a budget within two years when there were no pre-existing demand signals for the technology. But it also set the premise that companies, particularly venture-backed companies, were willing to work with the Department of Defense.

But once we understand that we can do that, that we can move money much faster than the government typically does, we're like, “Okay, how do we do that in the Army?” And you'll know how, just go and ask. “Hey, how did you do it?” Can I go see it to study next time?

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

