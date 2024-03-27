Configure email channels for OAuth using Google Cloud | CCAI Platform





This page describes how to create OAuth credentials to configure Contact Center AI Platform email channels using Google Cloud.

before you start

Please make sure you have the following:

Also, make sure your Google Cloud project has billing enabled. For more information, see Check your project's billing status.

Creating OAuth credentials

You can create OAuth credentials (client ID and client secret) using Google Cloud. If you haven't already configured a consent screen, you must do so before you create OAuth credentials. For more information about OAuth, see Access Google APIs using OAuth 2.0.

To create OAuth credentials and configure the consent screen, follow these steps:

In the Google Cloud console, go to the project selector dashboard and select the project you want to use to create OAuth credentials.

Project selector dashboard

Go to the APIs & Services page and click Credentials in the navigation menu.

qualification

If you haven't yet configured a consent screen for this Google Cloud project,[同意画面の構成]A button will appear. In that case, please follow the steps below to set up the consent screen. Otherwise, proceed to step 4.

Click Configure Consent Screen. The OAuth consent screen page is displayed.

Depending on your use case, select Internal or External and click Create. The OAuth consent screen pane appears.

Follow the on-screen instructions[アプリ情報]Fill in the information on the page and[保存して続行]Click. The Scope pane is displayed.

Click Add or Remove Scopes.[選択したスコープの更新]A pane is displayed.

Select the appropriate scope for your use case and click Update.

Click Save and Continue. The Test User pane is displayed.

Click Add User if you want to add a user to test access to the app. The Add User pane is displayed.

Add one or more email addresses from your Google Account in the empty fields, and then[追加]Click.

Click Save and Continue. The Overview pane is displayed.

Review the information on the OAuth consent screen,[ダッシュボードに戻る]Click.

If you want to publish your app to production now,[アプリの公開]in the confirmation dialog.[確認]Click. The consent screen has been set up.

In the navigation menu,[資格情報]Click.

[資格情報の作成]Click[OAuth クライアント ID]Click.

In the Application Type field, click Web Application.

In the Name field, enter the client's name.

[承認された JavaScript オリジン]In the area,[IRI の追加]Click.

[URI]Enter https://TENANT_NAME.ccaiplatform.com in the field, replacing TENANT_NAME with your tenant name.

[承認されたリダイレクト URI]In the area,[URI の追加]Click.

[URI]Enter https://TENANT_NAME.ccaiplatform.com/v1/email_accounts/oauth_callback in the field, replacing TENANT_NAME with your tenant name.

Click Create. The Create OAuth Client dialog is displayed.

[JSON のダウンロード]Click to download the JSON file containing your client ID and client secret to your computer.[OK]Click.

Important: This JSON file contains your OAuth credentials, so keep it in a safe place.Get your client ID and client secret

After you create OAuth credentials, you can retrieve your client ID and client secret at any time.

To obtain your client ID and client secret, follow these steps:

In the Google Cloud console,[API とサービス]Go to page. In the navigation menu,[資格情報]Click.

qualification

[OAuth 2.0 クライアント ID]In the area, click the client for which you want the client ID and client secret. The client ID and client secret are displayed in the additional information area.

Configure SSO settings for an email channel

Configure single sign-on (SSO) settings for your email channel using the client ID and client secret you created in Create OAuth Credentials.

To configure SSO settings, follow these steps:

In the Contact Center AI Platform portal, in the menu[メニュー]Click[設定]>[開発者設定]Click.

[電子メール アカウント管理]Go to pane,[電子メール アカウントの管理]Click.

[電子メール アカウント管理]on the page,[電子メール SSO]Click.

[電子メール SSO]In the pane, configure the settings as shown in the following list.

Authentication URL. Enter consent for https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth?prompt=select_account.

Important: Please include a space before agreeing.

URL of the token. Enter “https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token”.

Client ID. Enter the client ID you created in Create OAuth Credentials. If you didn't save your client ID, see Get your client ID and secret.

client secrets. Enter the client secret you created in Create OAuth Credentials. If you haven't saved your client secret, see Get your client ID and secret.

range. Enter “https://mail.google.com/”.

state. Leave this field empty.

access type. Please enter offline.

Type of grant. Enter your verification code.

Clear the Include grant type as part of grant URLs and token URLs checkbox.

Select the Include redirect URL as part of authorization and token URLs checkbox and click Save. Email channel is configured for OAuth.

