Deloitte trends report shows governments can be faster and more innovative





Technology plays an essential role in improving the way government operates and serves its constituents, according to a report released Tuesday by Deloitte.

Deloitte's annual report on government trends identifies eight trends that are changing how governments respond to what researchers call “mission outcomes.” These trends include governments breaking away from their reputation for being slow to change and becoming more agile while adapting new methodologies and technologies. The trends in this report center around the pursuit of “10x” performance improvements, leaps in efficiency and speed never before seen in the public sector.

Researchers say government agencies are experiencing a “convergence” of technologies such as robotic process automation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI, creating improved processes and “policy tools” to advance their goals. It is written that it is equipped with “.

Benefits of improved technology and processes include shorter service wait times and simpler services with fewer steps. The report cites more than 200 case studies from government agencies around the world, showing how a combination of new technology and policy changes are delivering performance “breakthroughs.”

“Government's digital transformation, which has been underway for more than two decades, including the use of digital workflows, cloud-based data and applications, and predictive analytics, has laid a solid foundation for the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. , including generative AI,” the report states.

Researchers point to a contradiction between long procurement cycles, a long-standing challenge for many states and local governments, and the rapid evolution of technology as an incentive to improve government speed. They point to the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Directorate as an example of how the government can be agile when purchasing new technology.

“Central to the agency's approach is the transaction authority's new usage,” the report states. “Viable prototypes can be moved directly into production without any additional competitive process. Leveraging these authorities, the Defense Innovation Unit has increased the number of dual-use technologies for civilian and military use.”

In its report, Deloitte offers several recommendations for governments looking to significantly increase speed, including “breaking down silos” and eliminating barriers between agencies and business units. It also encourages reviewing regulatory processes, leveraging technology to redesign processes, and leveraging data to “improve response times.”

Written by Colin Wood Colin Wood is the editor-in-chief of StateScoop and EdScoop.

