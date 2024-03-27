



Google has finally released the Arm64 version of its Chrome browser for Windows PCs. It offers a native version of the popular browser for PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and comes ahead of the launch of his Snapdragon Elite X later this year.

In a press release, Qualcomm describes the performance benefits of using the native version of Chrome: “In preliminary testing using a Snapdragon X Elite reference device, the new Chrome has shown excellent performance.

Dramatic performance improvements in Speedometer 2.0 benchmarks,” the release states. However, no specific benchmark results or comparisons are mentioned. Google's blog post says this version of the browser is “coming to public this week.”

And you can't make a 2024 announcement without mentioning AI. Google and Qualcomm note that Chrome will bring its generative AI capabilities to his Snapdragon PC, which will compete with his Edge PC.

“The new version of Google Chrome will help solidify the role of Snapdragon Deaf,” he said. “As we enter the age of AI PCs, we can't wait to see Chrome shine with his powerful Snapdragon X Elite system.”

This release was a bit of an open secret. Earlier this year, Chrome Canary builds became available for Windows 11 on Arm64 architecture, leaving fans wondering not if, but when, it will be generally released.

Snapdragon X Elite is being introduced as a fast, efficient, and cool alternative to Apple M-series processors in the Windows world. But it also meant competing with Apple's dedicated developer base, many of whom quickly created Arm versions of the app. It took years to bring Chrome to Arm for Windows, but it's better late than never to be able to run the world's most popular web browser natively, and with Snapdragon I'm sure some people will take Windows more seriously. (Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox have been native for a while.)

You can download Chrome for your existing Snapdragon laptop today. Snapdragon X Elite is currently scheduled for “mid-2024.”

