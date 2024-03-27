Gemini in Security Operations | Chronicle | Google Cloud





For more information about Gemini, large-scale language models, and responsible AI, see Gemini for Code. You can also read Gemini documentation and release notes.

Availability — Gemini for Security Operations is available worldwide, even to customers without compliance requirements.

Pricing – For pricing details, see Chronicle Security Operations Pricing.

Gemini Security – To learn more about Google Cloud's Gemini security features, see Security with Generative AI.

Data Governance – For more information about Gemini's data governance practices, see How Gemini for Google Cloud uses your data.

Certifications – For more information about Gemini certifications, see Certifications in Gemini.

Sec-PaLM Large-Scale Language Model – Gemini for Security Operations uses Sec-PaLM. Sec-PaLM is trained on data including security blogs, threat intelligence reports, YARA and YARA-L detection rules, SOAR playbooks, malware scripts, vulnerability information, product documentation, and many other specialized datasets. Masu. For more information, see Security with Generative AI.

The following sections provide documentation for Chronicle Security Operations functionality powered by Gemini.

Generate UDM Search queries using natural language

You can enter a simple natural language search for your data, and Chronicle converts this statement into a UDM search query that you can run against UDM events.

To create a UDM search query using natural language search, follow these steps:

Sign in to Chronicle. Go to UDM Search.

Enter your search statement in the natural language query bar and[クエリの生成]Click. Below are some examples of statements that can generate useful UDM searches.

Network connectivity from 10.5.4.3 to google.com User login failed in the last 3 days Email with attachment sent to [email protected] or [email protected] All cloud service accounts logged in yesterday Outbound network traffic from 10.16.16.16 or 10.17 created.17.17 All network connections to facebook.com or tiktok.com service accounts created in Google Cloud yesterday May 1, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All activities from the Windows executable file winword.exe on lab-pc that were modified by Scheduled tasks that were created or modified on email messages with PDF attachments that Exchange01 sent last week on September 1st All activity associated with file user '[email protected]' with email hash 44d88612fea8a8f36de82e1278abb02f sent from [email protected] to

If your search statement includes time-based terms such as yesterday, within the last 5 days, or January 1, 2023, the time picker will automatically adjust to match.

If your search statement can't be interpreted, you'll see the message, “Sorry, we couldn't generate a valid query. Please try another way to contact us.”

Review the generated UDM search query.

(Optional) Adjust the search time range.

Click Search.

Check the search results to see if the event exists. If necessary, use search filters to narrow down the list of results.

Use the feedback icon on the generated query to provide feedback on the query. Select one of the following:

If the query returns the results you expected, click the thumbs up icon. If the query does not return the expected results, click the thumb down icon. (option)[フィードバック]Include additional details in the field. To submit a revised UDM search query to help improve results, follow these steps: Edit the generated UDM search query. Click Send. If you have not rewritten the query, you will be prompted to edit the query with text in a dialog. Click Send. Revised UDM search queries are used to sanitize sensitive data and improve results. Generate rules using natural language Note: This feature is subject to the pre-GA offering terms of the Chronicle service-specific terms. Support for pre-GA features may be limited, and changes to pre-GA features may not be compatible with other pre-GA versions. For more information, please refer to the Chronicle Technical Support Services Guidelines and Chronicle Service Specific Terms.

After you generate a UDM search query using natural language search, you can generate a Chronicle rule with corresponding security and rule information by performing the following steps:

Generate UDM searches using natural language.

For example, the natural language statement “Find all logins from bruce-monroe” translates to metadata.event_type = “USER_LOGIN” AND Principal.user.userid = “bruce-monroe” in the UDM search.

Click Generate Rule.

For example, using the previously generated UDM search, Chronicle generates the following rule:

Rule logins_from_bruce_monroe {meta: author = “Chronicle Gemini” description = “Detected logins from bruce-monroe” events: $e.metadata.event_type = “USER_LOGIN” $e.principal.user.userid = “bruce-monroe” Results : $principal_ip = array($e.principal.ip) $target_ip = array($e.target.ip) $target_hostname = $e.target.hostname $action = array($e.security_result.action) Conditions: $e}

[エディターで開く]Click to see the generated YARA-L rule, the rule name, and additional metadata included in the rule. Only single event rules can be created using this feature.

To activate a rule, in the rule editor, click[新しいルールを保存]Click. The rule appears in the list of rules on the left. Hover your pointer over a rule, click the menu icon, and then click[ライブ ルール]Toggle the option to the right (green). For more information, see Manage Rules Using the Rule Editor.

Provide feedback on generated rules

You can provide feedback on the generated rules. This feedback is used to improve the accuracy of the rule generator.

To provide feedback about a rule, follow these steps:

Click Rule Feedback. If the rule syntax is generated as expected, click the thumbs up icon. If the rule syntax is not what you expected, click the thumbdown icon. (option)[詳細を教えてください]Enter additional details in the fields. Click Submit Feedback.

The AI ​​Investigation widget looks at the entire case (alerts, events, entities) and provides an AI-generated summary of the case on how much attention the case requires. This widget summarizes alert data to better understand threats and also provides recommendations on next steps to take for effective remediation.

Classifications, summaries, and recommendations all include an option to leave feedback on the level of accuracy and usefulness of the AI. Feedback is used to improve accuracy.

The AI ​​research widget is[ケース]of the page[ケースの概要]displayed on the tab. To display this widget if there is only one alert on the case, click[ケースの概要]You need to click on the tab.

The AI ​​Investigation widget does not appear for cases that are created manually or for requests initiated from the Workdesk.

Provide feedback on the AI ​​Survey widget

If you're happy with the results, click the thumbs up icon. You can add more information in the Additional Feedback field.

If the results are not what you expected, click the thumbdown icon. Select one of the options provided and add any other feedback you think is relevant.

Click Submit Feedback.

Delete the AI ​​survey widget

The AI ​​Survey widget is included in the default view.

To remove the AI ​​Survey widget from your default view, follow these steps:

[SOAR 設定]>[ケースデータ]>[ビュー]Go to.

Select Default Case View from the left side panel.

AI survey widget[削除]Click the icon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/chronicle/docs/secops/gemini-chronicle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos