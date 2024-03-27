Intel says Copilot key will be required for Microsoft's new age AI PC





Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and AMD have been pushing the idea of ​​AI PCs in recent months to expand AI-powered features in Windows. While we were still waiting for detailed details from Microsoft about its big plans for AI in Windows, Intel has started sharing Microsoft's requirements for his OEMs to build AI PCs. One of the main requirements is that the AI ​​PC must have a Microsoft Copilot key.

Microsoft wants its OEM partners to offer a combination of hardware and software that supports the idea of ​​an AI PC. This includes systems with neural processing units (NPUs), modern CPUs and GPUs, and access to Copilot. You'll also need the new Copilot key that Microsoft announced earlier this year.

AI PC Requirements.Image: Intel

This requirement is not technically possible given Microsoft's strict requirements, as some laptops, such as Asus' new ROG Zephyrus, are already shipping with Intel's new Core Ultra chips and lack the Copilot key. Meaning it's not an AI PC. But for Intel, they are still AI PCs.

Intel and Microsoft's joint definitions are aligned regarding Core Ultra, Copilot, and Copilot keys, Todd Lewellen, Intel's head of PC ecosystem, explained in a press conference for The Verge. From an Intel perspective, our AI PCs are powered by Core Ultra and have an integrated NPU, which unlocks all sorts of new capabilities in the AI ​​space. We work closely with Microsoft, and there will be some systems that don't have a physical key, but do have an integrated NPU.

There is no doubt that Intel and Microsoft want OEMs to comply with Microsoft's requirements and add Copilot keys over time. It's also possible that his Asus machine was just shipped before Microsoft was ready for the new requirements. Dell literally plastered his Copilot stickers on their keyboards at his CES earlier this year. This suggests that his Copilot key for Microsoft may have been a late addition to his CES plans.

However, it's not yet clear what OEMs will get in return for following Microsoft's own AI PC definition. We reached out to Microsoft for comment on the requirements, but the company has not yet discussed its AI PC plans. Microsoft introduced AI PC branding on its latest enterprise devices, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, earlier this month, but it's still unclear whether there will be stickers for the laptops or additional marketing budget for OEMs. It has not become.

Beyond AI PC requirements, Intel is also expanding its AI PC acceleration program, which it launched in October. It was designed to get software developers interested in his AI-powered features for their apps, and is now available to smaller developers through his AI PC Developer Program. Expanded.

Intel's AI PC Development Kit.Image: Microsoft

Intel hosts events throughout the year with hands-on time to help developers become familiar with AI models and tools. There's also an AI PC hardware development kit, which is essentially an ASUS NUC Pro 14 with pre-installed software, drivers, and development. tool.

We hope this focus on developers is reflected in even more apps that take advantage of this new NPU hardware. At the moment, there are not many apps that support this. Using Microsoft's Windows Studio Effects to blur the background and maintain eye contact on video calls is the primary use of his NPU within Windows today.

Intel is also targeting hardware vendors with this AI PC acceleration program, aiming to get their hardware optimized and enabled for Intel AI PC. Essentially, it's a race for Intel to get as many software and hardware developers on board as possible to optimize apps and hardware for the rollout of AI PCs. This year's competition will be against Qualcomm. Qualcomm is launching a series of Snapdragon X Elite laptops that could significantly improve Windows on Arm performance.

This week, Google will also release a version of its Chrome browser optimized for Windows on Arm. This is a major change of heart that will greatly improve the experience for Chrome users on Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops. Microsoft is also rumored to be moving exclusively to Arm for the consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Microsoft is scheduled to hold his AI and Surface event on May 20th, where CEO Satya Nadella will outline the company's vision for AI hardware and the Surface Laptop 6. software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/26/24112500/microsoft-ai-pc-intel-windows-copilot-key-requirements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos