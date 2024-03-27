QinetiQ US CEO Sean Purvis Wins 4th Annual Wash100 Award for Producing Innovative Defense Technology





Executive Mosaic is excited to honor QinetiQ US CEO and President Shawn Purvis with the 2024 Wash100 Award. Purvis earned this title for his tireless efforts to bring innovative technology into the hands of America's warfighters.

The Wash100 Awards are EM's annual recognition of those in the government contracting industry and federal sector who most effectively contribute to their countries' missions. These leaders are reliable visionaries who have not only accomplished great things, but in the coming years he is destined to be a force for change in the entire GovCon landscape.

After much consideration, the Wash100 list is announced each January, followed by a major rollout that includes a popularity contest among recipients. Here, you, the reader, can get her 10 votes and push your favorite Her GovCon executive to the top slot of the industry's most loved. Don't hesitate. Vote now! The winner will be crowned in May.

Jim Garretson, Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Founder He said this further solidified QinetiQ's position as a leading company in the market.

Under Shawns' leadership, QinetiQ has significantly expanded its footprint in key markets and sectors including space, defense, intelligence, homeland security and more. Garretson said Sean is a bold and ambitious leader who is the driving force behind the company's major growth initiatives and is excited to recognize her for the fourth year in a row.

Mr. Purvis spent more than 10 years at both SAIC and Northrop Grumman before being appointed to lead the U.S. division of Kinetic, a UK-based multinational defense, security and critical national infrastructure contractor. It is the mainstay of the industry. During her two years as chief information officer at SAIC, her familiarity with next-generation technology led her to lead a company that regularly develops and delivers new technologies to the defense ecosystem. .

In October 2023, QinetiQ US was awarded a five-year, $84 million U.S. Army contract to produce 700 next-generation advanced bomb suits for use by explosive ordnance disposal soldiers. This work is a collaboration with the Project Manager's Soldier Protective Equipment (PM SPE) product team.

It is an honor to ensure that PM SPE teams are equipped with what they need to provide enhanced protection for a variety of situations around the world, ultimately leading to improved unit survivability. , we are proud to do it, said President Purvis.

In March 2023, the company signed another notable Army contract. It's a four-year, $92.6 million contract with the service sector to develop and test digital night vision technology, an effort aimed at enhancing soldiers' situational awareness in low-light conditions.

Purvis explained that digital night vision technology allows soldiers to better view and understand information in tactical environments, allowing them to react and respond to real-time data.

Among other large contracts won by the company last year were a $170 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection award to advance and maintain aircraft detection and surveillance systems, and a $224 million award for systems engineering and technical services. Includes Space Development Agency awards valued at $1 million. Realizing the vision of a proliferated fighter space architecture.

This award further underlines our long-term commitment to space missions. Regarding the latter, Purvis said he is proud to continue our partnership with SDA to support the warfighter and advance mission operations for this important space program.

As if these accomplishments weren't enough, Mr. Purvis 2023 also had the honor of being appointed to the Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council in May. Not only that, she won the award along with two other notable Wash100 winners, Leidos Thomas Bell and Bill Webner of Capgemini Government Solutions.

Sean Purvis' winning streak shows no signs of stopping! Executive Mosaic congratulates her and the QinetiQ US team on their success and looks forward to what the future holds.

