Google Search is rolling out AI-generated answers whether you want them to or not





Google is reportedly experimenting with search results and considering adding AI summaries for more users. Previously, this feature was tested with users who selected the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE). This lets you try out Google's latest innovations in generative AI. Google claims the update will provide more information and context to users' searches.

Users can sign up to try out search features that Google is testing and considering receiving feedback via Search Labs. The Google search experience we're working on will show you AI-generated answers, followed by the regular list of search results we're used to. AI-generated answers are pre-displayed with a very explicit “Generation AI is ” disclaimer, visually separated by different colored backgrounds.

Google also displays citations of where the AI ​​model sources information for answers. Then follow those citations to check the source yourself, continue searching with another query, peruse other results, or toggle between AI-generated answers with the options provided by Google at the bottom. can do.

(Image source: Google) Experiments take place outside of Search Labs

Search Engine Land reports that Google is making AI-generated answers available to more users even if they haven't opted in to the Search Labs program. A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land that this is being piloted with “a small subset of queries in U.S. search traffic.”

This search experience was announced in a May 2023 Google Keywords blog post, encouraging users to take advantage of new AI-powered search capabilities. These include visual search using Google Lens and the use of multiple modalities, meaning different types of data to formulate search queries. Google claims that its search methods are improving and will be able to answer queries that it claims were previously unanswerable.

The spokesperson went on to say that Google is seeking “feedback from searchers who have not specifically opted in to SGE” to learn about user impressions from more general searchers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Ground Picture) A big twist on a classic – big risk, big reward?

You can see why Google is working hard on this. Microsoft is hard at work bringing its AI tools to multiple apps, including many beloved classics. Google is still active in the AI ​​race, recently releasing its generative AI model Gemini.

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox, plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis, and more from the TechRadar team.

It seems like it's still a very limited test at the moment, but we hope Google expands this to more users. Now, we find that generative AI answers are useful, especially for longer queries with more context. Having the source there is a big advantage. That said, I've probably only used it a few times so far instead of using a search engine. The way traditional search engines, especially Google Search, currently display results is an industry standard and is very clear and easy.

While such a change would be a significant change to the status quo, some industry observers are already concerned that Google will become too entrenched in its efforts to integrate AI into existing products such as Google Search. . This also has implications for how news and media sites operate, as they rely heavily on traffic from Google search results, which are more likely to be visited further down the page. may have a negative impact.

Changes to something that has become a staple of our daily lives are almost always controversial, but perhaps the proof is in the pudding, and Google may be right in making this the preferred search method. The only way to know is to test it, but I would be wary of making this your default search result format. It would probably be better for Google to make the change an opt-in, even if it would be displayed prominently, giving users the choice of whether or not to try the new format. If users don't try something when offered, that's also valuable feedback for Google to accept.

