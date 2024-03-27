Pioneering technology and natural innovation in cardiovascular health





March 27, 2024 — As consumer interest in nutritional supplements targeting cardiovascular and heart health increases, Nutrition Insight continues to speak with industry experts about current and upcoming trends. Masu. We discuss the importance of innovation and the application of technological advances in this field.

“Increasing awareness of cardiovascular health presents an opportunity to meet consumer demand for heart health solutions,” said Sarah Gonçalves, Business Development Manager, Nutraceuticals, Univar Solutions. Masu. “However, cardiovascular health is multifactorial, complex and difficult to address, and consumers often want immediate results, which can be difficult to achieve.”

Ståle Softing, Sales and Marketing Director at GC Rieber VivoMega, added: “Consumers don't just want to live longer, they want to grow longer. Heart health is expected to be a growth category in the coming years.”

Rob Brewster, Managing Director of English by Nature, commented: Providing a comprehensive approach to heart health is the way forward. ”

The Potential of AI Discussing how technology can be leveraged to develop supplements for cardiovascular and heart health, Gonsalves says that not only is AI a trend that is becoming increasingly relevant; , points to evidence that it persists in the long term.

“The integration of technology, especially AI, is revolutionizing the search for bioactive substances for cardiovascular health, providing new insights and opportunities to more effectively and efficiently address complex cardiovascular problems. We provide.”

AI can facilitate the search for bioactive substances that have not yet been discovered or thoroughly evaluated. She argues that such technologies can facilitate the search for bioactive substances that have not yet been discovered or thoroughly evaluated. “This facilitates predictive modeling and simulation techniques that allow researchers to predict the efficacy and safety profiles of bioactive compounds faster and with greater accuracy and efficiency than before.”

According to Gonsalves, this could further accelerate the discovery and development process of botanical actives and facilitate the translation of promising candidates into viable cardiovascular health products.

“AI-powered platforms provide a personalized approach to cardiovascular care by integrating personal health data, genetic information, and lifestyle factors to tailor interventions and treatment plans based on specific patient needs and preferences. It also allows for a different approach.”

Protective technology Another aspect of technological innovation that plays a role in the development of supplements for cardiovascular health is discussed by Julie Lemahieu, Global Market Manager at Gnosis by Lesaffre.

She points to research showing that moisture and inorganic salts are important variables in menaquinone degradation, driving the need for protection techniques. “Gnosis by Lesaffre introduces MenaQ7 Matrix, a clinically validated premium K2 protected by our Vitamin K2 Matrix Technology.”

“This unique protection technology protects MK-7 particles without coatings, additives or additional ingredients, providing a more predictable formulation process for complex K2 products. With the launch of MenaQ7 Matrix, MenaQ7 Vitamin K2 ’s clinically proven cardiovascular benefits are protected by Gnosis’ award-winning technology.”

Lemahieu argues: “For bioactive ingredients to maintain their potency across a wide range of delivery formats, it is best for industry players like Gnosis to develop delivery technologies that enable stable and effective ingredients in new and popular delivery formats. It is important.”

Improved Sensory Profile Omega-3s, along with vitamin K, are one of the most popular supplements for optimal cardiovascular and heart function, as demonstrated in numerous studies.

Research and innovation are needed to continually improve the objective sensory performance evaluation of omega-3 supplements. GC Rieber VivoMega's Softing says, “We recently introduced VivoSens, the world's first technology to objectively analyze the components that contribute to the taste and odor of omega-3 oils.”

He explains that this method allows the volatile components responsible for the sensory profile (if present) to be separated from the oil and identified and quantified using a standard curve of known concentrations.

“This sophisticated process allows VivoMega to provide objective sensory performance evaluations and reproducible specification limits from batch to batch,” said Softing. He further elaborated that VivoSens complements both oxidation analysis and sensory panel evaluation, while VivoMega can ensure improved quality and taste profiles.

“For the past 10 years, GC Rieber VivoMega has focused particularly on improving quality through new technologies and innovations through research and development. We have worked diligently to ensure VivoMega meets consumer demand by exceeding international standards for purity and potency.”

Also discussing the importance and difficulty of ensuring the quality of supplement oils, Tri-Nutra CEO Morris Zerka points out: ”

“For example, TriNutra's Nigella sativa oil (NSO) is a liquid ingredient extracted by slow cold-pressing the seeds of a plant and is liquid at room temperature. Cold-pressed extracted NSO can reduce the quality of the oil. This is the recommended format because it does not use aggressive solvents or heat.

Innovative Formulations According to Jonathan Jones, Monte Lauder's chief scientific officer, supplements for cardiovascular and heart health should seamlessly fit into a user's lifestyle.

“This is both an opportunity and a challenge, as consumers are looking for on-the-go products such as gummies and drinks, but not many raw materials can accommodate these formats. It is included in numerous final products in various final forms, such as drinkable products, powder mixes, gels, jellies, and sachets. This versatility and scientific evidence make it a very popular choice for our customers. I am.”

Metabolaid is Monte Lauder's proprietary cardiovascular and heart health solution formulated with lemon verbena and hibiscus flower extracts. Works to maintain normal blood pressure levels and inflammatory balance.

Jones added, “Comprehensive solutions, or solutions that offer the best value for money, are a powerful driver today. Consumers want to pack the most value into the least amount of dosage. Metabolaid provides multiple benefits when taken once daily.”

