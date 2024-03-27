Native version of Chrome now available on Arm-based Windows PCs





Google will release an optimized version of its Chrome browser for Windows on Arm this week, the search giant jointly announced with chipmaker Qualcomm. The official release comes two months after an early version of the browser was spotted on the Chromes Canary channel. Qualcomm says this release will roll out starting today.

This release is a big deal for all Chrome users with Windows machines with Arm-based processors, who will now have access to a much faster native browser. This is in contrast to his previous x64 version of Chrome, where he had to run it in an emulated state, which had slow performance. Arm-based users have previously been able to take advantage of Microsoft Edge, which is already available in Windows on Arm devices.

Today's announcement comes ahead of the launch of Qualcomm's latest Arm-based processor for Windows, called the Snapdragon X Elite, which is expected to arrive this summer with the promise of big performance. Google's Arm-optimized version of Chrome will technically run on Arm-based Windows PCs, regardless of the processor manufacturer, but it is currently limited to any company that makes Arm-based processors for Windows. is Qualcomm only.

“We designed the Chrome browser to be fast, secure, and easy to use across desktops and mobile devices,” said Google's Hiroshi Lockheimer. Our close collaboration with Qualcomm will ensure Chrome users have the best possible experience when browsing the web on today's Arm-compatible PCs.

This isn't the first time Google has released an Arm-optimized version of Chrome, having previously released a native version of the browser for Apple's Arm-based Macs in 2020. The search giant has also long supported Arm-based processors for Chromebooks in ChromeOS. But the release of a native Arm-based version of the world's most popular browser for Windows could provide a big boost to Windows on Arm in a year when consumer Surface devices are expected to switch completely to Arm. There is a gender.

