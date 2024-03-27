Online continuing education programs improve staffing





More educational institutions are supporting online continuing education programs, according to a new report.

Online continuing education programs have seen improved staffing and increased support from institutional leaders over the last year, but still face many challenges, according to a new report released Tuesday.

According to UPCEA's State of Continuing Education 2024, an organization formerly known as the University Professional and Continuing Education Association, 45% of respondents said their continuing education departments have adequate staffing levels. This is more than double the 22% of respondents who agreed last year and 21% in 2022.

Bruce Etter, senior director of research and consulting at UPCEA, said this is a big change from the past two years. I think support and buy-in from leadership is at a tipping point and is being translated into resources.

But the fact that less than 50% are reporting adequate staffing is an indication of how far we have to go, he said.

The report also found that 81% of institutions are increasing support from senior leaders for online and professional continuing education (PCO) courses. These programs, which include areas such as micro-credentials, certificates, stackable credentials, and corporate training, have steadily grown in popularity in recent years, increasing from 66 percent in 2022 and 71 percent in 2023. doing.

A persistent problem is that even though more online and continuing education courses are being offered, many institutions do not know how many people are enrolling in their programs.

Almost half of respondents (48 percent) did not know their total enrollment, but this has been a consistent issue over the past two years (47 percent did not know in 2021-2022, 46 percent in 2020-2021) (I didn't know). Less than one in three respondents (29 percent) agreed that staff have easy access to registration data, down from 34 percent in 2023 and further down from 35 percent in 2022.

When we started this research, [the low numbers] That makes sense, but how has the situation worsened, especially after getting support from universities? That's the most surprising part, he added.

Enrollment is the lifeblood of the force, he said. If you don't know the number of subscribers, can you evaluate performance at any level?

The report also revealed the perception that while more innovation is happening in universities, PCO units are seen as less academically equal. Only 17% agreed that their unit was considered equivalent to other academic units within their institution.

Etter said he thinks the PCO force still suffers from being seen as an island of misfit toys.

Other highlights of the report:

The number of institutions offering microcredentials continues to grow, from 63 percent in 2022 to 75 percent in 2023 and now 84 percent in 2024. The majority of PCO programs (96 percent) serve adult learners or transfer students, the next largest group. The target audience was companies (79%), followed by alumni (75%). The majority of institutions (74%) said their PCO department was successful in generating revenue. Badges are the most popular product in PCO units, with 85 percent of institutions offering badge options, down from 91 percent in 2023. Nearly half (48 percent) of current study participants agree that continuing education programming has a positive impact on enrollment in traditional programming.

Etter said he believes the increase in the PCO sector will be even larger as pressure to diversify revenue sources increases and the general push toward technology continues across college campuses.

If we can't attract 100 undergraduate students, we'll eventually have to make it somewhere else, he said.

