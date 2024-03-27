Tech
Flutter – Google Maps Fog of War
Google Maps itself has no built-in functionality for fog of war. You can achieve a similar effect by overlaying a semi-transparent layer on top of a map that gradually becomes visible as the user explores it.
Here's a general overview of how to implement this functionality:
Overlay layer: First create a semi-transparent overlay layer that covers the entire map. This overlay acts as a fog of war.
Interaction handling: Implement interaction handling to detect when the user moves on the map. This may include listening for map gestures such as panning, zooming, and tapping on specific areas.
Overlay updates: Update the overlay based on user movement, gradually revealing the map underneath. You can achieve this by changing the transparency or removing part of the overlay layer.
Exploration Tracking: Track areas explored by users. This can be done by maintaining a data structure representing the explored area or by marking the explored area using geographic coordinates.
Dynamic updates: Continuously update the overlay layer as the user explores new areas. This may include obtaining new map tiles or dynamically adjusting the overlay's transparency.
Here's a basic example:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:google_maps_flutter/google_maps_flutter.dart'; class FogOfWarMap extends StatefulWidget { @override _FogOfWarMapState createState() => _FogOfWarMapState(); class _FogOfWarMapState extends State
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/78229154/google-maps-fog-of-war
