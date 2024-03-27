Climate First announces second group of Israeli climate technology startups





Israeli-European climate change accelerator Climate First has launched its second cohort, with participating startups traveling to the UK to meet with local government officials, senior executives, asset managers and climate tech VC firms. The delegation is part of the Climate Firsts eight-week scale-up program, which aims to push Israeli companies to the forefront of climate change innovation.

Nadav Steinmetz, co-founder and managing partner of Climate First, said: “Bringing Israel's finest climate innovation to London is a great opportunity to bring the most advanced planet-protecting technology to London to make a real impact.” He said it was an opportunity to put ideas to use. Guy Cerny, in the same position, added: “The start-ups we work with are hand-picked for their unique approaches to key environmental issues, and this opportunity to connect them with the UK’s leading financial investment firm will deliver significant progress on climate change. Especially when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.

1 View gallery

Second Climate First cohort in London

(Credit: Amanda Rose)

The Climate First program is tailored for high-impact startups that lead early-stage innovation and aim to reduce global CO2 emissions by 100 million tonnes per year. The program connects these startups with a global network of experts, investors and partners, facilitating international expansion, funding and sales growth.

The startups participating in the second cohort of Climate Firsts are:

Carbon Blue – An innovative product that separates carbon dioxide from water for industrial applications.

Chiral Energies – Develops technology that controls the spin of electrons to improve the efficiency of batteries, electrolysers, and fuel cells.

Climate crops – increasing crop yields and adaptability to new climate realities through improved photosynthesis.

First Airborne – working on monitoring wind turbines to enhance energy production.

Nitrofix – develops chemical solutions to produce green ammonia with no emissions.

RepAir – Creates an energy-efficient, large-scale direct atmospheric carbon capture technology that requires 70% less energy than traditional processes.

SolCold – Develops a new cooling coating that cools any object it covers without consuming electricity.

Xfloat – We design floating solar farms optimized for land and sea for power generation.

Polymertal – Provides a sustainable lightweight metal alternative for industrial use, reducing weight power consumption.

The delegation's journey began with a welcome event at the House of Lords, hosted by Sir Ian Austin, along with Simon Walters, British Ambassador to Israel, and Danny Kessler and Dore Bershadsky from British-Israel Business. The companies have since joined BlackRock, Temasek, Decarbonization Partners, Beyond Net Zero, General Atlantic, BP, Shell, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, Centrica, Coca-Cola, HSBC, EBRD and JustClimate. ,others.

