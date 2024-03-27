From the World Agri-Tech Startup Arena





Here are some of the world's agritech startups that caught our eye.

In addition to a wide range of presentations, panel discussions, and working groups, this year's World Agritech Innovation Forum will be held in San Francisco on March 19th and 20th, and 60 startups and early-stage agritech companies will present their products. I pitched it. Agricultural innovation concept. Pitches featured technologies covering all aspects of agriculture, from management to agronomy to processing. Seed-related points of note include:

Arora calls itself a “marine agriculture company” and aims to grow rice at sea.

Arora aims to create a sustainable food future through the world's first ocean farming system. Rory Hornby, his CSO at Aloras, explained in his World Agri-Tech pitch for the company.

Alora won the right to join IndieBio, a world-renowned accelerator in San Francisco in 2019. After spending six months honing his Alora fundamentals under the former name Agrisea, the Alora team moved research operations to Velocity in Canada. They focused on developing marine salt-tolerant rice, marine farms, and stealth bacteria technology, with the goal of launching Singapore's first marine aquaculture plot. After his four successful years in Canada, the Alora team established an R&D headquarters and laboratory at Norwich Research Park in the UK.

CEO and co-founder: Luke Young Headquarters: Norwich, UK Founded: 2019 Number of employees: 5 Funding to date: $3.7 million Sponsored by: Toyota Ventures, Grantham Conservation Foundation, SOSV (IndieBio SF, Batch 9), Mistletoe , Jude Gomila is seeking to engage with investors, seed distributors or developers, and members of the seed pipeline.

biosan solution

BioSun Solutions is a genome extraction company that uses nanotechnology to induce over 30 genome-stimulating elicitors to produce next-generation plant-based biostimulants and biofungicides.

BioSun Solutions is a privately held company dedicated to driving innovation in the organic agriculture industry. Its main focus is on providing high quality agricultural products that not only provide farmers with a significant return on investment, but are also environmentally friendly, sustainable and efficient. So far, the company has launched three of his products, designed for both domestic and large-scale industrial operations.

Established: 2019 Headquarters: Montreal, Quebec, Canada Amount raised to date: $5.5 million Supporters: Investors, McGill University, University of Montral, ICARDA Liban, INREA Avignon-Bordeaux and Angers, INRS, Government of Canada

Charis Biotech

Calice Biotech harnesses the power of data to help breeders accelerate crop development. The company's approach integrates proprietary AI and data science technologies with the aim of revolutionizing agriculture.

Calice Biotech leverages computational breeding techniques through its AI and deep learning-based platform NODES to bring new varieties to market up to 50% faster than traditional breeding methods.

We work with seed companies looking to enhance crop genetics in less time and at lower cost. Our comprehensive technology not only benefits businesses, but also has a positive impact on the environment, the Calice team explained in their World Agri-Tech pitch.

CEO: Ramiro Olivera Office location: Buenos Aires, Argentina, San Francisco, USA Founded: 2022 Number of employees: 16 Amount raised to date: $1 million Looking for business partners: Seed companies, private investors, VC firms

jean neil

GeneNeer is an Israeli agritech startup developing agile gene editing methods for smart and rapid crop breeding.

GeneNeers' breakthrough technology uses RNA-controlled elements to make crop breeding and cultivation more efficient, predictive, and productive while protecting global sustainability and improving food safety. and ensure safety.

GeneNeers technology allows precise control over the entire gene editing process, making it faster, safer and widely available to both Tier-1 and Tier-2 crop seed companies, says World Agri-Tech The GeneNeer team explained in the pitch. GeneNeer incorporates proprietary technology in tissue culture of major crop variants to generate gene editing superlines.

GeneNeers' first focus is on the potato market. The company currently works with leading companies on major crop production lines and recently joined the StartLifes program for promising start-ups based at Wageningen University, a world-renowned potato research center.

CEO and Co-Founder: Kinneret Shefer Headquarters: Shoham, Israel Founded: 2016

Genvol Corporation

Genvor Incorporated (GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions with a portfolio of patented peptides that deliver anti-pathogens to crops through next-generation biological foliar applications and transgenic seed traits. Provides enhanced nutritional properties.

As the Genvor team explained in their pitch at World Agri-Tech, antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are a diverse class of natural molecules that are produced innately by all multicellular organisms as a first line of defense; Plant peptides do not have adaptability. It is often not sufficient for pathogen protection. Genvor leverages these building blocks to improve properties by customizing peptides to address specific issues, including the use of nutrient-enriched peptides (NEPs) to enhance the nutritional profile of crops. Genvor's patented peptides are designed for easy and efficient application. Use biochemical sprays or, if more efficient, seed traits. The gene encoding the peptide is introduced into the plant's seeds, and the peptide is naturally produced by the plant.

With the support of world-renowned scientists and a partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Genvor leverages a license-first business model to develop products for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybeans, flax, and potatoes. We are actively developing traits.

CEO: Chad Pawlak Headquarters: Chapel Hill, North Carolina Founded: 2018

Gura & Green

GRA & GREEN offers a unique gene editing technology that enhances crops in ways never before possible for a variety of crops and vegetable varieties.

GRA&GREENs' goal is to use rapid breeding technology to create future crops that can respond to drastic environmental changes.

Specifically, we aim to minimize the inputs required for crop growth through a variety of approaches, including improving plant fertilizer utilization and increasing resistance to disease and environmental stress.

CEO: Masaki Niwa Headquarters: Nagoya, Japan Established: 2017 Number of employees: 30 Amount raised to date: Over $5 million including pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds Sponsored by: Venture capital, insurance companies, banks, and angel investors , government funding. Looking to get involved: Companies that want to develop innovative crops and are interested in establishing business partnerships.

Ohmic bioscience

Ohmic Biosciences combines protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop durable disease resistance traits that directly halt disease progression in plants.

Unlike currently available traits that are quickly overcome by mutations in pathogens, our traits are specifically designed to be difficult for pathogens to evolve, the team at Ohmic Biosciences told World AgriTech. stated in his pitch.

Ohmic Biosciences' first target is the soybean cyst nematode, a parasite that causes more than $1.5 billion in damages annually in the United States alone.

Co-founder and CEO: PJ Steiner Founded: 2021 Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seedworld.com/us/2024/03/27/companies-to-watch-from-the-start-up-arena-at-world-agri-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

