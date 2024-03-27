Entries open for 2024 RTIH Innovation Awards, increasing focus on AI, sustainability and inclusivity – Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2024 RTIH Innovation Award Categories:

Category 1

Brick and mortar innovation

This award recognizes retailers whose innovative technology enables their physical spaces to thrive even as online shopping continues to grow.

We were looking for examples of reducing friction in the customer journey, delivering improved experiences, and blurring the lines between channels.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 2

Supply chain innovation

This award highlights companies that are reinventing and reimagining the retail supply chain through innovative advances in technology.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 3

Payment innovation

This award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.

We were looking to reward projects that have the potential to make retailers more competitive and effective and improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project can be considered first to market.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 4

Britain's most innovative retailer

Who are the UK's most innovative and customer-focused retailers this year?

Judges will be asked to look at technology deployments, pilots and more listed alongside each retailer to determine which companies were the most consistently forward-looking and customer-focused in 2023/24.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 5

Most Innovative Retailer (Other Countries)

Who are the most innovative and customer-focused retailers (in other countries) this year?

Judges will be asked to look at technology deployments, pilots and more listed alongside each retailer to determine which companies were the most consistently forward-looking and customer-focused in 2023/24.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 6

The most innovative pure play

Who made the most innovative, customer-focused pure play this year?

Judges will be asked to look at technology deployments, pilots and more listed alongside each retailer to determine which companies were the most consistently forward-looking and customer-focused in 2023/24.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 7

Virtual Store of the Year

Winners of this award will have launched a new virtual store or completely overhauled and significantly enhanced their existing virtual store within the past 12 months.

We were looking for a retailer/brand that offers a seamless, personalized shopping experience, engages customers in exciting and innovative ways via gamification, livestream commerce, Metaverse, and more to drive online sales.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 8

Digital transformation project of the year

This award celebrates those who are at the forefront of the digital transformation of the retail industry through the introduction of innovative technology.

Our judges deliver significant transformation projects for our clients, including integrating disparate systems, updating legacy technology, providing clients with a seamless and personalized shopping experience, and unlocking new possibilities to grow their businesses. Find the company that provided it.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 9

great customer experience

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped customer behavior and expectations from retailers.

This award recognizes online and/or brick-and-mortar retailers that understand and proactively respond to these customer trends and patterns by leveraging innovative technology to deliver exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Masu.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 10

Omnichannel Retail Initiative of the Year

This award recognizes a technology-centric approach to retail that provides customers with a fully integrated shopping experience across in-store, online, mobile, and everything in between.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 11

AI Innovation – New Category

After a barrage of hype, the retail industry is now seeing many examples of artificial intelligence creating value and efficiency.

This award will highlight AI projects across the omnichannel retail industry that have expanded beyond the proof-of-concept stage and delivered results.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 12

Sustainable retail innovation – new category

Traditionally, the biggest problem with sustainable technology solutions has been their relatively high implementation costs, which often means scaling the solutions is not viable.

But incentives, targets and climate commitments, along with rapid iteration of innovative technologies that will reduce costs in a variety of areas, will change that.

This award recognizes a retailer or brand that works with technology suppliers to put sustainability at the core of its values. The winning entries demonstrate how companies have strengthened their green credentials, while also demonstrating the tangible business benefits of sustainable practices.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 13

Comprehensive technology innovation – new category

Looking ahead to 2024, we're launching another category to showcase what's on offer in the inclusive shopping space and tap into the huge untapped retail customer base that suppliers and retailers are now seriously focusing on. We decided to shed light on the service market. Embrace yourself more fully.

This award recognizes a retailer or brand that leverages innovative technology to put inclusion at the core of its values. The winning entries demonstrate how companies have improved their comprehensive credentials, while also demonstrating the tangible business benefits that come with it.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 14

Technology Vendor of the Year (UK)

This category celebrates companies that develop innovative technology and work with retailers to transform the customer experience, back-end operations, or both.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 15

Technology Vendor of the Year (Other Countries)

This category celebrates companies that develop innovative technology and work with retailers to transform the customer experience, back-end operations, or both.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 16

Startup of the Year

The award recognizes the startups with the most innovative technology and the companies best positioned for long-term success, including management, financing, and the retailers they partner with.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 17

Technology Implementation of the Year (UK)

The award recognizes excellence in both the delivery and outcomes of retail technology projects in the UK.

Implementation was to be completed between October 2023 and October 2024.

Judges look for clear project goals, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete, demonstrable results.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 18

Technology implementation of the year (other countries)

The award recognizes the excellence of other retail technology projects around the world, both in delivery and results.

Implementation was to be completed between October 2023 and October 2024.

Judges look for clear project goals, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete, demonstrable results.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 19

Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship

The award recognizes successful partnerships between retailers and technology suppliers, with a focus on the past 12 months and how the partnership has strengthened during that time.

Please download the entry form here.

Category 20

overall winner

Our panel of judges will select outstanding entries across the 19 categories mentioned above.

Category 21

RTIH Editor's Choice Award

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson will select the standout entries across the 19 aforementioned categories.

FAQ

Is there a fee to participate in the Awards?: No, it's free.

Can I apply across multiple categories? Yes.

Do I need to complete all sections of the entry form? No, but the more information you provide, the more likely your submission will be successful.

Are there any deadlines for nominated projects, initiatives, etc.? Yes, submissions must include projects, initiatives, etc. that have taken place within the past 12 months.

Who can see our completed entry form and what information will be made public if we are selected as a winner or finalist? Scott Thompson, Editor , and the review committee will only view submissions. The information entered in the summary section of the entry form will be made public.

Do we only accept entries from UK-based companies? No, we accept entries from all over the world.

What is the shortlist process? The shortlist will be announced in late October, and shortlisted entries will be sent to an independent judging panel, which will determine the winners and winning entries. .

Shortlisted companies will be invited to an awards ceremony to be held at RIBAs 66 Portland Place Head Office on Thursday 21 November.

Will winners and top award winners receive post-event coverage? Yes, post-event coverage includes an article on our website and a detailed award review in our print magazine. included. We also have the opportunity to publish articles such as company profiles on our site.

Who won what in 2023? Check out the 2023 winners here.

When is the 2024 filing deadline? Friday, October 25th.

When will the 2024 winners be announced? At an event at RIBAs 66 Portland Place Head Office on Wednesday 21 November.

It begins with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course meal and an awards ceremony.

Who will be the judges for the 2024 RTIH Innovation Awards?

Mike Cadden, Interim Chief Technology Officer, Marie Curie

Peter Waugh, Director, International Digital (EMEA, LAC, AP), Starbucks

Carol Kingsbury, former IT director of Ted Baker

Christine Russo, industry analyst and retail influencer

Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Matt Bradley, Retail Technology Show Director and Founder

Scott Thompson, Retail Technology Innovation Hub Editor and Founder

Karanveer Anand, Google Technical Program Management

Toby Pickard, IGD Global Insights Leader

Matt Taylor, EY Retail and Consumer Products Technology Transformation Leader

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Nadine Neatrour, Selfridges Marketing Director

For any other entry-related questions, please email [email protected].

If you are interested in sponsoring the 2024 RTIH Innovation Awards, please fill out the form at the bottom of this page. We will contact you as soon as possible.

Sponsor the 2024 RTIH Innovation Award

For more information on how to become a sponsor of the 2024 RTIH Innovation Awards, please fill out the form below. We will contact you as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/27/2024-rtih-innovation-awards-opens-for-entries-and-boosts-focus-on-ai-sustainability-and-inclusivity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos