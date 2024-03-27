You have a fe-mail: The current state of femtech





Medical Plastics News editor Olivia Friett talks about the lack of representation of women in the medical technology industry and how we can address this in the future.

The new year is the perfect time to think about progress and improvement. Usually we all have our own personal goals, such as becoming healthier, saving money, etc. For one, I intend to stick with my resolutions longer than the two months I usually stick to before the novelty wears off.

Personal goals aside, as editor of Medical Plastics News, I have some new plans that I think are good for the industry. What comes to mind is more site visits, meeting new clients, and working on his FemTech series on the MedTalk podcast.

The FemTech series is a new series coming to the podcast in 2024, with the majority of episodes already scheduled for later in the year, and I'm really excited to see how it goes. His first podcast was published in the first week of January, featuring myself, Nicola Thorn from AND Technology Research, and Laurie Rowe from Red Medtech discussing his new TENTO+ compliance platform. Of course, we also delved into female representation (or lack thereof) in the industry. .

The first show I went to was MD&M West in 2022. I’ve been in the industry for about two weeks, and I quickly noticed a lack of representation around women’s health. Unfortunately, this hasn't changed much in the two years I've worked for him. In the industry.

What I don't understand is the stigma and awkwardness that comes with talking about women's health devices. Whether it's fertility trackers or period-related devices, it's not normal for the industry to discuss periods, menopause, or even fertility issues without risking someone getting into an argument. After all, can we normalize being open about an area of ​​our industry that affects half the population? This is a much higher number than many other medical conditions.

Of course, things have changed dramatically. It was only 120 years ago that women were fighting for the right to vote, and 80 years ago, in fact, in World War II, it was common for women to stay at home while men went off to fight. It was only 11 years ago that the U.S. military lifted its ban on women. in a combat position. Today, there are so many female CEOs, founders, board members, etc. How does this relate to the medical industry? If women are seen as equals, the stigma that talking about women's health is considered taboo may diminish.

Don't miss this episode of our Femtech series on International Women's Day (March 8th). This is a montage of several women we interview throughout the year specifically discussing their opinions on the amount of femtech girlfriend devices on the market. And if this needs to be improved, how can this be improved, representation of women within the industry.

I still get excited when I see a women's health booth at a show or receive a press release about a new femtech startup. My goal for 2024 (and every year thereafter) is that one day, instead of being excited about having more women in the industry, this becomes the norm. I hope I can help you figure out the best way to do that. Let's talk about it!

