Google's HeAR AI system uses sound to detect lung diseases such as COVID-19.





Radar plot of performance comparison for health acoustic event detection task on FSD50K and FluSense datasets. Credit: arXiv (2024). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2403.02522

A team of AI researchers at Google Research, in collaboration with two colleagues at Zambia's Center for Infectious Disease Research, developed a machine learning system aimed at diagnosing lung diseases based on cough sounds. In the study, available as a preprint on the arXiv server, the group used his YouTube videos to train the system.

Google's team named the new system Health Acoustic Representations (HeAR). The work began after healthcare workers reported that over time during the pandemic, they were able to tell which patients had COVID-19 by the sound of their coughs. . Other researchers are working on similar efforts, hoping to develop systems that can detect various illnesses based on cough sounds.

Google took a different approach to disease detection than other teams. Instead of training their AI system using recordings containing labels that identify specific diseases, they used an approach very similar to the one used to create his LLM, such as ChatGPT.

Their system converted numerous human audio recordings from YouTube into spectrograms, including regular breathing, panting, and coughing. The team then blocked out each specific part and had the AI ​​predict the missing parts, similar to how an LLM learns how to predict the next word in a sentence. The researchers note that the result is a basic model that can be adapted for use in a variety of tasks.

In their case, researchers used it to learn how to detect tuberculosis and COVID-19. We then compared HeAR's accuracy to random guessing using a standard scale. As a result, we obtained a score of 0.739 in one dataset and 0.645 in another for detecting COVID-19, and an average score of 0.739 for tuberculosis, which is better than the results obtained from other systems. I understand.

Although the research team acknowledges that more research is needed, it is possible that acoustic testing could one day be introduced into the clinic, providing yet another tool for diagnosing patients with lung disease. Suggests.

Further information: Sebastien Baur et al., HeARHealth Acoustic Representations, arXiv (2024). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2403.02522

Magazine information: arXiv

