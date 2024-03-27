5 ways to fight technology fatigue and support student success





Ask anyone working in public education today and you'll hear the familiar phrase, “We have too many technology tools.” Nearly every K-12 school district implemented new technology solutions during the pandemic, accelerating the adoption of tools at an already rapid pace. The pressure to solve problems quickly has resulted in many individual, niche point solutions. For the 2022-2023 school year, the district used an average of more than 2,591 different solutions. It's no wonder that many K-12 families, educators, and staff are exhausted and stressed by technology overload. Help is coming, but not necessarily in ideal form. As ESSER funding dries up, school districts are reevaluating the impact and scope of their education technology solutions.

It makes sense to evaluate the impact of edtech solutions. But there's a reason why many of these solutions were adopted. They are often innovative and deeply aligned with what educators need to do their jobs well. I fear that consolidation and reduction will lead us back to the old days of outdated, clunky, and poorly constructed tools that get in the way of educators' work.

Easy-to-use, integrated solutions support student success. These five considerations can help school districts select solutions that strike the right balance to integrate tools, satisfy users, and promote student success.

Choose a user-friendly edtech solution

To increase the likelihood of widespread adoption within the district, solutions must be easy to use. Choose a solution that facilitates a seamless, consistent, and user-friendly experience. Given the diversity of technology proficiency among educators, the onboarding process must be easy for everyone using your solution, regardless of experience level. Choosing an intuitive, easy-to-use solution with a repeatable workflow will help educators save time and maximize effectiveness.

Consider teacher opinions and feedback

Educators juggle countless responsibilities every day, so it's important to choose solutions that streamline their operations and make their lives easier. Including educators in conversations about which ed-tech solutions to invest in allows you to get feedback from the people who use the tools every day. Additionally, seek input from educators across the district about solutions that colleagues in other districts think are effective. Involving educators in these discussions not only provides valuable feedback but also uncovers new ideas that directly address the needs of those using the ideas. This enables the entire K-12 community to achieve success.

Choose a solution that turns student data into actionable insights

When educators can see and apply real-time student-level data, they are better equipped to help students succeed. Accurate, well-organized, and uniform data is displayed in context across the system, giving educators timely and efficient access to the information they need. Look for solutions that provide data visualization and analysis capabilities to drive clearer understanding and actionable insights. Solutions that allow educators to leverage data without requiring a science background or technical experience will positively impact their ability to take appropriate next steps to improve student outcomes. By prioritizing solutions that put data directly into the hands of educators, school districts can break down silos and ensure information goes to those who can most effectively use it for maximum impact. .

Find evidence-based solutions that promote student success

As school districts evaluate edtech investments, they should prioritize choosing research-based solutions. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires that federal funds be allocated only to programs that meet certain criteria for evidence-based interventions. Searching for solutions with the ESSA badge helps ensure district leaders invest in education technology solutions that have been proven effective through rigorous research and foster an environment that promotes student success.

Assess the usage and impact of edtech solutions on success

Solutions that are not adopted by district educators will not improve student success. District leaders should regularly assess who is using the solutions they are investing in. If educators are not adopting a particular solution, leaders should dig deeper into trends. Data about who is using each solution helps district leaders make informed investments in tools that support both students and educators.

The right education technology solution can help school districts ensure every student thrives by supporting students, families, and educators. By considering key factors and approaching edtech investments with student success at the center of decision-making, districts can manage the educator experience while ensuring that technology investments have the ultimate goal of improving student outcomes. can be supported.

Jason Deloner, School Situation

Jason DeRoner is Chief Product Officer at SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that help students succeed. Prior to joining SchoolStatus, he co-founded an education software company that built tools to support educator observation, evaluation, and coaching, which was acquired by SchoolStatus. He is passionate about working with educators to develop products they want to use and deliver real results for them and the students they serve.

