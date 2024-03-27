Google wants you to know what you're missing out on when you use Messages while logged out





A new warning page tries to entice you to stay logged in

Overview When you sign in to your Google Account in the Google Messages app, you get features like easy device pairing and Magic Compose options. The app now displays a warning screen when you log out or switch accounts, letting you know exactly what features you'll lose by doing so. This warning screen also includes an option to immediately opt out of profile detection upon logout. This feature is still being rolled out.

Google Messages continues to grow in terms of functionality as the company continually rolls out new features. For example, Google recently introduced screen effects within the app to allow users to send more animated messages. As Google account holders know, all you need to do is sign in for features like easy device pairing and Magic Compose. Although you can use Google Messages without an account, there are consequences to using it, and Google now wants to make sure you understand what those are.

As observed by TheSpAndroid, Google Messages appears to have a new logout screen that tells users what they'll lose if they use the app without a Google account. First, when you log out, you won't be able to access features like device pairing or Magic Compose. For easy access, Google also gives you the option on this screen to prevent others who have your phone number from finding your profile. It's also worth noting that the company specifically states that it may not be searchable in other Google products and services. So it doesn't just disappear from the message.

Google continues to explore new features for Messages

Google was seen testing a profile detection feature in late 2023. This feature is still being rolled out, but you can also make your profile discoverable across platforms if you wish. This means your profile photo and information will be visible to other users within the app, making you more identifiable. At the time, Google was also experimenting with wallpaper and color options for Messages. Providing users with these options made the app more customizable and gave it a more personal feel.

In a highly competitive industry, Google can't afford to miss a step if it wants to compete with other instant messaging services. As alternatives like WhatsApp and Signal continue to evolve, the company appears to be doing everything it can to gain an edge. Only time will tell if Messages is enough to become as mainstream and successful as Google hopes.

