Google Fiber launches service in Omahas Aksarben village





OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Google Fiber is launching in Omaha's Aksarben Village. The Omaha City Council approved the company to become the city's provider in October 2022.

So whether you're creating content or consuming content, you can bring the speed to your home, said Andy Simpson, general manager of Google Fiber Central.

Google is joining the competition, and Andy Simpson says that's good for customers.

Usually when you focus on a new city or a new market it feels like a win-win for everyone because all the competition increases speed and lowers prices.

The first area to be lit is Aksarben village. 6 News reported that staff were working on installing network infrastructure last summer.

Google Fibers plans:

1 Gig service: $70/month2 Gig service: $100/month5 Gig service: $125/month8 Gig service: $150/month

Cox Internet service has a lower start-up fee, but also a slower start time. They suggest:

100 Mbps: $50/month250 Mbps: $70/month500 Mbps: $90/month1 Gig: $110/month

Quantum Fiber (formerly CenturyLink Internet) offers:

500 Mbps: $50 per month 940 Mbps: $75 per month

If you're interested in Google Fiber, you can sign up online. Flyers and sales staff will also be distributed in the neighborhood.

We are very excited to have the first addresses available on our network and will continue to make them available over the coming weeks and months.

Bellevue and Council Bluffs are also under development. Bellevue is expected to begin picking up options in the summer and Council Bluffs in the fall.

The City Council approved a plan that would allow Google to build a fiber optic network in Omaha.

