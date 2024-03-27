Women in Technology: At the forefront of innovation – Key takeaways from Emma Sinclair, MBE, EnterpriseAlumni





We're excited to launch our new Women in Tech series, where we hear interesting stories from inspirational people who are leading the way on the front lines of innovation.

In Episode 3, MBE, co-founder and CEO of EnterpriseAlumni and founder of the #BeMyAngel investment campaign, which highlights the long-standing underinvestment in women and galvanizes capital pools in response. Hear from Emma Sinclair.

Interviewed in London by International Business Development Manager Ayla Legge, Emma outlined the gender funding gap and the need to democratize access to technology investment. Emma also talks about how her #BeMyAngel investment campaign is part of the solution and how others can get involved to support women-led teams.

Listen to the podcast here and read the key takeaways from the podcast below. These takeaways highlight the impact Emma's journey to address the funding gap in technology investing, her journey to date, and her mission to support female founders has on broader society.

Funding gap: Emma highlights the clear gender funding gap, with women receiving only about 1.8% of venture capital funding, and the need for proactive measures to address this gap. The importance of activating angel investors: Emma highlights the need to activate more people, especially women, as angel investors to support women-founded businesses. #BeMyAngel Investment Campaign: Emma's campaign aims to address the significant funding gap for female founders by encouraging angel investing in women-led ventures. Democratizing access to technology investments: This campaign aims to democratize access to high-growth technology companies and enable broader participation in investment opportunities. The role of crowdfunding: Emma aims to normalize crowdfunding even for her B2B businesses like hers, as a means of supporting female founders and promoting diversity in investing. I am. Alumni Engagement: Emma talks about the importance of the alumni network in extending investment in talent beyond her tenure and fostering a sense of community and support. Business Her Leadership Challenges: Emma recognizes the challenges of running a business, especially as a female leader in the technology industry, including attracting talent, scaling operations, and raising capital. Her personal background and journey so far: Emma credits her father's influence, particularly her father's daily routine of playing financial games during her commute, for shaping her interest in finance and career journey. I think this is a fundamental aspect. She used this interest to secure an internship and eventually begin her career in finance. Reflecting on success: Emma emphasizes that success is subjective and an ongoing journey, and expresses humility despite her many accomplishments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twobirds.com/en/insights/2024/global/women-in-tech-at-the-forefront-of-innovation-key-takeaways-from-emma-sinclair-mbe-enterprisealumni The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos