Google Chat finally receives voice messages, deployment begins





What you need to know Google is rolling out a 'highly requested' voice message feature for users in chat. Users can tap the microphone icon in a chat or group thread in the app and select the option to re-record if desired before sending. Unfortunately, Google has withdrawn from extracting personal accounts from chat voice messages. This means business customers are first in line.

Google begins rolling out a new update to Chat today (March 26), adding long-awaited messaging features to the platform.

According to the Workspace update, Google Chat now supports voice messages on the platform. The company says the feature will only be available on mobile devices in this rollout as it continues to develop the desktop version. Google says voice messages in chat should help users “convey more information” and be more emphatic.

Android and iOS users can tap the microphone icon next to the image option in one-on-one or group chats. The chat will start recording audio. Once you're done, you can listen to it and re-record any mistakes. Users will then be able to submit their recordings.

The person you're chatting with can quote, react, and reply within the thread. Google is also working on adding voice message transcription capabilities, which it teased will be rolled out “in the coming months.”

Unfortunately, Google has excluded individual account holders from rolling out voice messages in Chat. The company says Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus users are eligible to receive this service.

Users on Google's rapid release schedule will start receiving audio messages today (March 26). The process should take at least 15 days to complete. Google will move his April 15th to the “Planned Release” domain.

Administrators of the aforementioned domains will find that voice prompts are turned on by default.

Google has been working on voice messaging in Chat for some time, and the company said in interviews that customers have frequently requested this feature. Google said such features will help Chat further evolve from a simple text-based app to one that supports multimedia modalities.

Chat also received an update in February that brought users closer to their messages by allowing them to “star” messages. Star messages in Chat to rediscover them through search and use the bright star icon to easily find what's important to you. Users can find mentions in the app by searching for saved or “starred” messages.

