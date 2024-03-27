OnePlus now supports backup to Google Photos





When I tested the OnePlus 12 earlier this year, I was really impressed. It looks like OnePlus continues to improve on the solid foundation it has built so far. The latest version of OnePlus' Android 14 update, his OxygenOS 14, added the option to integrate the OnePlus Photos app with Google Photos.

This will allow you to back up your photos to the cloud more easily, but OnePlus hasn't said whether it will offer support for the ProXDR quality option available on higher-end OnePlus devices. OnePlus owners can already download the Google Photos app to complete their backups, but this eliminates the need to download an additional app. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a two-way album sync feature, but it would be nice to have it.

To enable the new settings on your OnePlus device, you must first update to OxygenOS 14. Its operating system is available on OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 devices, as well as OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9. OxygenOS 14 is also available on: Some mid-range devices such as OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord 3.

Once you upgrade to the latest version, you can find the settings in the OnePlus Photos app. Open the built-in Photos app and[設定]>[Google フォトでバックアップ]Select and tap to enable. 9to5Google reported some issues getting backups to work. The most notable was that I had to force close and reload the app for it to work properly after enabling the setting.

