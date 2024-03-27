Innovation First: How Oshkosh Corp.'s 107 years of experience delivers innovative solutions





Oshkosh manufactures a wide range of specialty vehicles and equipment, but at its core it is an industrial technology company with an emphasis on engineering, President and CEO John Pfeiffer recently told NAM. Ta.

If you look at us up close, Pfeiffer said, we were actually an engineering company.When you see a fire engine up close, you'll be amazed at the amount of design technology that goes into it. [that goes into] to this machine.

Fire truck boom: Fire trucks are certainly a big part of the business for the 107-year-old Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company. In fact, the vehicles Oshkosh offers in his more than 300 different shades of red from municipalities across the United States are in such demand that the company has a two-and-a-half year backlog of orders.

The main reason is rising home values. Counties and towns derive their income from property tax revenues. If they are as strong as they have been in recent years, the government can afford to upgrade its fleet and is doing so in earnest now, Pfeiffer said.

Innovation = Safety + Productivity: They go to Oshkosh precisely because Pfeiffer sees his company as an engineering company first and foremost. In addition to fire trucks and other municipal and vocational trucks, the company also manufactures defense, construction, and aviation ground support equipment.

He explained that it was thanks to the company's technological capabilities that it was able to accelerate innovation. It was able to provide electricity to things that weren't supposed to be electricity, like a 40,000-pound municipal fire engine. Pfeiffer said Oshkosh employs a team of 1,600 to 1,700 engineers worldwide just for design work. With every product Oshkosh makes, our primary concern is improving the safety and productivity of our everyday heroes who do the hardest work. Our products are used by people like the military, firefighters and postal workers, which is why innovation is so important. Our products increase productivity and safety.

Regulatory growth: But it's not just cars that are seeing explosive growth in customer demand.

Historic federal investments such as CHIPS and the Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and the Control Inflation Act have produced huge infrastructure projects, Pfeiffer added. So it doesn't matter what you produce. We cannot produce without our equipment. Last year, North American contractors broke ground on about $350 billion worth of projects, with electric vehicles, semiconductor facilities and data centers all driving that growth.

Speaking of EVs, Oshkosh has a lot to be proud of in the EV space.

The vehicle was recently selected to design the U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, a mail van customized specifically for the needs of mail carriers, according to Oshkosh's website. The vehicle propulsion platform can accommodate both conventional internal combustion engines and battery electric engines. In addition to developing a lithium-ion battery-powered garbage and recycling vehicle, Oshkosh also built the first electric fire engine used in North America. The Pierce Volterra pumper is a fleet of the Madison Fire Department in Madison, Wis., and after one of his pumpers was a huge success during his 18-month installation, he signed a purchase order agreement. is.

What's next: What's next for Oshkosh? Pfeiffer told NAM that with a strong balance sheet, the company is a long-term investment.

Pfeiffer continued that they are hiring significant personnel and opening new facilities, including JLG Industries, an Oshkosh subsidiary that manufactures the popular SkyTrac telehandler hydraulic lift machine, in Jefferson, Tenn. The company is expanding its 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the City, and added that Oshkosh recently opened a new factory. Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Finally, Pfeiffer said the company is also focused on strategic acquisition work.

Last year, the company acquired Aerotech, a company that makes cargo loaders and other airport ground support equipment. We've been very patient, but if we see an opportunity to acquire a business and enter a new product category or adjacent market where we can make a difference, we'll do it.See more

