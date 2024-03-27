Facebook has brought back what some say is its most annoying feature: poking.





Facebook poke is briefly on the rise thanks to a new generation discovering what some are claiming is the social media site's most annoying feature.

The company announced in a post last week that poking on Facebook has spiked 13x over the past month. A Meta spokesperson told CBC News that more than half of the pokes come from people between the ages of 18 and 29.

This is important given that Facebook usage among teenagers has declined dramatically in recent years, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center report.

All of this comes as Facebook resurfaces a poke feature that technically never went away since it launched along with the site itself in 2004.

Poking is like nagging someone. You will receive a notification, but unlike an X/TwitterDM or Instagram comment, there will be no message attached. It is also different from “like” which is not a request for attention.

The company recently quietly added three small “Easter egg” updates to this feature, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

These include adding improved suggestions for who to poke, making poke pages easier to find through search, and adding the ability to poke friends when searching for them on Facebook. In fact, a search on Facebook reveals what appears to be a new “pork page.” ” It also includes suggestions for who to choose from your friends list.

But while Gen Z may enjoy poking their friends, those who were riding the wave of first-poke popularity aren't so thrilled. Some people online say they never liked the feature in the first place, that it was often used as a clichéd way to flirt, and aren't necessarily happy to see it return.

Watch | Why dating apps like to frustrate users: How dating apps frustrate users to increase profits Have you ever paid for a dating app? We spoke to According to experts, some apps want you to believe you're more likely to find love.

“Poking can open the door to social interactions that people don't want,” said Shana McDonald, an associate professor of communication arts at the University of Waterloo who studies pop culture, social media and feminist politics. This was especially true when Facebook first launched and people were more promiscuous about adding friends, she explained.

“It's about turning off a feature,” McDonald said. “Just because you're online doesn't mean you want to have random social interactions with people you don't really enjoy in your normal life.”

At a time when people are setting boundaries around their social media experiences, the poke feature complicates that, she said. It can be particularly upsetting for women, who often already deal with unsolicited advances on apps of all kinds.

“Maybe it's a form of being approached by a man…And in a sense, Pokémon is a kind of cat scare, a kind of pick-up method,” she said.

“This is essentially a feature that promises to be used in boundary-breaking ways.”

It's not the first time Meta has brought it back.

In fact, this is the third time Facebook has tried to amplify the criticism, and each time the company ended up downgrading again. Philip Mai, a senior research fellow and co-director of the Social Media Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University, said that after a brief period of popularity, people found it too intrusive, disruptive, or vague. .

“People didn't know, 'Okay, are you flirting with me? Are you asking me to call you to get my attention? What's the point of this poking?'” Mai said. Ta.

Mai likens the return of Poketons to McDonald's McRib, saying that stealing something and taking it home creates a “false scarcity.” He added that this is also a way for Facebook to stay relevant. But just like the cheeky sandwich, Mai feels that poke may just be a fad that will eventually disappear.

This image provided by Facebook's parent company Meta shows how users can find the poke feature. (provided by meta)

Both Mai and MacDonaldsay's Facebook are betting on the nostalgia factor that older generations might enjoy using features that were popular 20 years ago, when it was still called “Thefacebook.” According to a 2014 Slate article, it was important at the time to be ambiguous about what it meant to poke someone.

“When we created Poke, we thought it would be cool to have a feature that didn't have a specific purpose,” Facebook said on its help page at the time, according to Slate.

Bringing in new viewers willing to try it could bring much-needed traffic back to Facebook, McDonald said.

“This is an opportunity for younger generations who have never experienced annoying features,” Mai said.

