Google's Pixel 9 will reportedly be released in three sizes this fall





Google plans to revamp its smartphone strategy in 2024 by releasing three different models of the next Pixel 9. According to 91mobiles, the site is now claiming that the renders published earlier this year (created by OnLeaks) are actually of a Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, not the regular Pixel 9. , shared for the first time today with a new image.

Google used the XL branding for its large Pixels until around 2019, but it was discontinued with the one-size Pixel 5, and it remained discontinued when it switched to the Pro name from 2021. Now it seems like Google will follow the iPhone Pro tier more by splitting it into two different sizes, in which case it would make sense to bring back the XL name.

The standard Pixel 9 matches the design of previous leaks, with flat edges (unlike the curved Pixel 8 and 8 Pro) and display corners that seem to continue to get rounder over the years. .

The renderings suggest different screen sizes on all three devices.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.5-inch displayPixel 9 Pro: 6.1-inch displayPixel 9: 6.03-inch display

The current Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, so this actually means a slight shrinkage of the XL model. But the 8 Pro is too big of a phone for some people, so Google may be trying to strike a better balance. Both Pro Pixel 9s will have a triple camera system on the back. So if you've been patiently waiting for Google to bring its best photography features in a more compact size, now might be the time.

Keep in mind that the new flagship Pixel is still many months away, and Google has other devices to focus on first. The Pixel 8A and Pixel Fold 2 are expected to arrive between now and October. Both may be announced during the Enterprise I/O keynote in May. Fast forward to next year and he could theoretically see the arrival of the Pixel 9A, meaning there would be a total of four different variations of that generation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/27/24113456/google-pixel-9-pro-xl-rumor-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos