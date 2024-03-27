Brazil is the gateway to the South American technology ecosystem





View of the inland port on the shores of Lake Guava in Porto Alegre. This is the place where the southern summit stands tall. [+] happen

getty

Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, is capitalizing on the evolution of its tech scene, establishing itself as the first entry point for international investors interested in South American technology companies.

With a population of just over 11 million people and major industries such as agriculture and manufacturing, the state has developed its technology sector in the capital Porto Alegre and other parts of its territory over the past two decades. Currently, the public, private sectors, and academia are working to increase the number of local startups and develop the industry as a whole, aiming to become one of Brazil's main technology hubs.

Unlike neighboring Santa Catarina, which has a thriving technology industry, Rio Grande do Sul faces a variety of structural challenges in creating a growing technology innovation industry, including historically high unemployment and crime rates. faced with significant obstacles. These problems have meant that large companies have largely moved away from the state, and many professionals have sought opportunities elsewhere.

Rio Grande do Sul's startup scene is still in its infancy, with around 300 companies mapped, according to the RS Tech report, carried out by the government in collaboration with the Caldeira Institute. Of these, 78% were founded in the past five years, with most focusing on sectors such as health, agriculture, biotechnology, and education.

According to Governor Eduardo Leyte, the focus will first be on driving change through investments in areas such as strengthening the police and reducing public debt, then adopting a strategic position to invest in technology and innovation. and strengthen public policies that support innovation. Increased funding from grants.

“We are changing the perception of the nation itself so that it can market itself to the world,” Leite said in an interview with Forbes.

Leite noted that the Rio Grande do Sul state government is “well aware” that fostering the technology sector is the only way to foster sustainable economic growth. “Even in traditional industries, companies cannot compete globally unless they embrace strong elements of innovation and technology.”

“Likewise, this agenda is urgent for us because if we are not able to steer our population into the technology economy, it will be completely impossible for us to develop as a state,” the governor added.

However, Leite pointed out that the state is not starting from scratch as far as the development of the tech scene is concerned, and the local ecosystem has a lot to offer. Most of Brazil's tech ecosystem aims for international exposure, and the governor argues that Rio Grande do Sul can be a platform for those who want to do business beyond Brazil.

“We are skilled [tech] Labor is available at lower costs than in other metropolitan centers such as São Paulo. From a regional perspective, we are culturally and geographically close to Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, providing investors and businesses with opportunities for interaction between Portuguese and Spanish-speaking economies. “There are,” Leite pointed out.

change in mindset

The innovation and technology environment in Rio Grande do Sul, and Porto Alegre in particular, has evolved over the past two decades with the emergence of science and technology parks linked to universities such as Tecnopuc, Tecnosinos and Valetec. Subsequently, the development of the innovation ecosystem took place beyond the scope of these parks.

Between 2017 and 2018, movements such as Pacto Alegre, which merged major universities and technology parks to foster joint development activities within Porto Alegre and the surrounding region, emerged. This has led to the creation of organizations such as the Instituto Caldeira, which was launched in 2022, and the development of innovative areas that establish hubs of entrepreneurship and innovation in favelas across the state capital.

Later, the state government requested a project similar to Pacto Alegre for the entire state, leading to the creation of Inova RS. The project aimed to strengthen the innovation ecosystem across his eight regions in the state through partnerships with civil society, business, academia and government.

More from FORBES From scarcity to success: Santa Catarina's contribution to Brazil's technology ecosystem By Angelica Mari

Companies outside the capital also started riding the wave of innovation drives, often within the same industry sector. “We started sharing information about what digital transformation and startups can bring and learning how to align these elements,” he said. Daniel Landon is CEO of LandonCorp, a transportation equipment and systems company headquartered in Caxias do Sul, 125 miles from the state capital.

“Leaders are beginning to realize that they cannot evolve in isolation and that a shift in mindset is required,” the executive said.

According to Jorge Odi, the organization's director of innovation and development, Technopac, as one of Rio Grande do Sul's main technology parks, will develop new projects in parallel with a new wave of ecosystem development. It is said to be moving to a strategic stage.

“Previously, the focus was on attracting large international R&D investments, but now priorities have shifted to creating start-ups in strategic development areas.” Odi said, artificial intelligence, health, education, agribusiness, finance, electric mobility, retail and creative industries.

With 600 startups, Tecnopuc aims to create an additional 1,000 new technology-based ventures over the next 10 years. But challenges lie ahead, particularly in the health and biotech sectors, which “require further risk investment, faster public approval processes and a stable legal framework,” Audi said.

Despite these obstacles, Audi highlighted a promising future in areas such as green hydrogen, gene therapy and semiconductors. The latter sector is strategic for technological development in Rio Grande do Sul, as the state hosts the national semiconductor company CEITEC. The company was once deemed non-strategic by former President Jair Bolsonaro and was scheduled for sale, but has now resumed operations and strategic planning under the current federal government.

Creating a success story

The Instituto Caldeira, an entrepreneurship and innovation center, was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to represent a new phase of technological development in Rio Grande do Sul, once a textile company and now a former textile company. It was born out of the former location of the retail company Lennar. The institute, named after the original energy-generating boiler (caldeira) brought from Scotland, will “inject new energy into the state through technology and innovation,” according to CEO Pedro Varrio. The purpose is to

“Caldeira has developed very rapidly in the past few years since we launched and we are looking forward to working with companies, including those within the same sector, to foster innovation and community growth in Porto Alegre and the entire province. I strongly believe in trust and cooperation between the two countries,” Vario said.

The institute has grown rapidly, filling a 22,000 square meter site in less than three years and plans to expand further by acquiring a further 33,000 square meters of old industrial land through a new commitment from a local family office. “We aim to create an international festival atmosphere, serve as a permanent festival venue and foster innovation through serendipitous connections,” said Vario.

The institute, located in Porto Alegre's Fourth District, is starting to have an impact on the local economy, with new restaurants and bars opening nearby and petty crime in the area decreasing significantly, Vario said. It has also fostered partnerships between traditional educational institutions and the technology community, providing technology and entrepreneurship skills to public school students and connecting them to job opportunities within the institute's network of companies. .

Despite the recent wave of development that Porto Alegre and the entire state have experienced, Mr. Varrio recognizes the challenges of being outside a major economic hub and the continued efforts to promote the Institute and the region nationally and internationally. are doing. “In the future, we hope to share more success stories that have transformed lives and what attracts start-ups and traditional businesses to the region,” he said.

However, the organization's increased efforts in recent years have paid off, particularly with regard to investors. According to Vario, the company's connections with organizations in Brazil's innovation scene, such as Cubo, the country's oldest entrepreneurship hub, have yielded great results.

“When Cubo connects us with people like [corporate venture capital fund and accelerator focused on sustainability] “Oxygear and we suddenly have the opportunity to have our start-up companies showcase their work, and we can see that things are really happening,” said the Caldeira chief. “Not too long ago, such interactions seemed unimaginable and even out of reach.''

For Artur Faria, chief executive officer of Oxygear, there is a need to attract more investors to the region and create structures that can support the growth of start-ups. “But it is not easy to do that. We aim to visit and be close to all the innovation ecosystems in Brazil, but in principle we want investors to know what else is going on. I almost never leave São Paulo to see it,” he pointed out.

“If you build it, they will come.”

Organizing events that bring together decision makers and influencers as opportunities for networking and collaboration is the missing piece of the puzzle in creating a technology environment that is attractive enough for domestic and international investors and entrepreneurs. It was seen as a piece of the puzzle.

Porto Alegre then became the setting for the South Summit. South Summit, a conference originating from Madrid, was brought to Brazil by Josle Nato, an entrepreneur from Rio Grande Sul and his hops. Hopf became a local success story in 2014 when he sold his payments business GetNet to Santander for R$1.1 billion. The city had previously sought to host events such as the Web Summit, but ultimately chose Rio de Janeiro as the venue for the conference, scheduled to be held in April.

“This event has a global nature and its role is to showcase the innovation ecosystem of Brazil and the Latin American region,” Hopf said, adding that more than 23,000 people will travel to Porto for the three-day event. He pointed out this gathering in Alegre. The conference will be held on the site of the city's old port, which will be revitalized as an entertainment and events area through a public-private partnership.

In total, approximately 3,000 startups, 900 investors, and 140 investment funds (representing $213 billion in assets under management) participated in the event. However, Oxygea's Faria pointed out the need to qualify events by focusing on the quality of participants rather than size.

“The event already attracts athletes from Brazil and Latin America, but there is still a need to attract more investors from other countries,” he pointed out. “We also saw a lot of Series A investors, but not a lot of funds signing the growth-stage checks needed to gain traction in the ecosystem. But it's a process. . Build it and they will come,” he said. he claimed.

Despite the complexities facing the environment as it seeks to stand out on the national innovation map and beyond, the overall mood among local decision-makers is upbeat. “Like other businesses in the state, I am optimistic about the future and the potential for technological advances to drive growth and create new opportunities,” said Daniel Landon.

“People here know the importance of staying ahead of the curve and embracing new technology to remain competitive in the marketplace, and that awareness will show in the developments we'll see over the next few years.” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/angelicamarideoliveira/2024/03/27/rio-grande-do-sul-brazils-gateway-to-south-american-tech-ecosystems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos