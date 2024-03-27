Latest Google Pixel 9 leak reveals third smaller model





Google's Pixel 9 lineup is going to be quite different, according to the latest leak revealing a third smaller Pixel 9 device that will be sold alongside the Pro model.

91Mobiles today posted an image from @OnLeaks revealing the third device in the company's 2024 flagship lineup, the Google Pixel 9. This device only has two cameras, whereas the previously leaked Pixel 9 Pro and his other Pixel 9 each had three cameras.

This third device is in line with the previously leaked Google Pixel release plan roadmap, where the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL were said to launch.

According to the CAD-based model, this third model is said to have a smaller display compared to the Pixel 9 Pro leaked in January, but only by a small amount. The display of that device is estimated to be around 6.2 inches, while this smaller device will be around 6.03 inches. However, the difference seems to come in the form of larger bezels (hidden in the shared render), as the body size is the same as his Pixel 9 Pro at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm.

This third Pixel 9's design perfectly matches the Pro model, with flat sides and a redesigned rear camera bar. The camera module seems to protrude by 12.1mm.

Another interesting design change to this model is that the speaker cutout at the bottom of the device is gone and replaced with a SIM tray.

This move to Google's flagship Pixel lineup is interesting, to say the least, but it will also phase out the A-series in 2025 (along with Google's new TSMC-made Tensor chips (also mentioned in the leaked roadmap). This is likely to be a stepping stone for the future.

Google Pixel 9 details:

