Meta and Google accused of restricting reproductive health information | Global expansion





Meta and Google are accused in a new report of obstructing information about abortion and reproductive health across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stops International) and the Center to Combat Digital Hate say that while these platforms limit advertising for local abortion providers, they do not limit public access to reproductive health care. They claim they are failing to address damaging misinformation.

Meta said it would review the report's findings.

MSI, which provides contraception and abortion services in 37 countries, announced that its ads containing sexual health information, including cancer advice, were rejected or removed by the platform.

MSI Ghana claims that phrases such as pregnancy options have been flagged as violating Google Community Guidelines. MSI Vietnam said its Facebook ads promoting information about IUDs (intrauterine devices) and other contraceptive methods have been removed.

MSI Global Marketing Manager Whitney Chinogwenya said: In Africa, Facebook is the go-to place for reproductive health information for many women. We've expanded our digital business to meet demand, but we've struggled to get trusted information in front of the women who need it.

We cover everything from menopause to menstruation, and we're finding that all of our content is censored.

He said Mehta views reproductive health content from a U.S. perspective and that it is published in countries with progressive policies, such as South Africa, where abortion is legal on request for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. He said he was applying socially conservative American values ​​to his posts.

MSI Mexico announced that a Facebook post promoting legal abortion services has been removed by the platform. Abortion was decriminalized in September, making abortions available on request in Mexico City and 11 other states.

Mr. Chinogwenya said that Meta had uploaded images of advanced pregnancies, claiming that medical abortions lead to fatal vaginal bleeding, and claiming that they were from early fetal stages in an attempt to destigmatize abortion. It said it was not doing enough to combat anti-abortion misinformation.

MSI Reproduction Choices alleges that Facebook posts about sexual health are routinely censored or removed by the platform.Photo: Facebook/MSI Reproductive

A report released Wednesday identified fake MSI pages on Facebook, including five in Kenya.

MSI said it tried to ask Meta to remove the page but had trouble contacting a company representative.

Chinogwenya said some of the pages belong to unofficial abortion providers who want to capitalize on MSI's reputation. Others will be attached to pregnancy crisis centers that pose as abortion clinics to deter and prevent women from terminating their pregnancies. However, there are also many scammers. Women often come to our clinic after being sold everything from aspirin to laxatives by online scammers.

The report said MSI clinics in Ghana have been targeted by a disinformation campaign on Mehta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp.

Introducing a fact-checking system for reproductive health information and services is one of the best things Meta can do, said Esi Asare Prague, advocacy and donor relations manager at MSI Ghana. Ta. Abortion is permitted in Ghana in limited circumstances. She hopes the report will make digital platforms aware of their responsibilities towards users in the Global South. Whether it's content promoting misinformation about health or directing women and girls to unsafe services, real users are ultimately being disadvantaged, she said.

This report was compiled through correspondence and interviews with MSI field teams in Ghana, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria and Vietnam, as well as evidence gathered from the Metas advertising library.

Meta spokesperson Ryan Daniels said: He said: “We allow posts and advertisements promoting medical services, as well as discussions and discussions about them.” Content related to reproductive health, such as prescription drugs and misinformation, must follow our rules, and ads promoting reproductive health products and services can only be targeted to people over the age of 18.

We prohibit advertisements that contain false information or mislead people about the services a company provides and will consider the content of this report.

A Google spokesperson said: This report does not include a single example of policy-violating content on the Google platform, nor does it include any examples of inconsistent enforcement.

The spokesperson said there is no ban on advertising that mentions pregnancy options in Ghana. If advertising has been restricted, it may be due to our long-standing policy against targeting people based on sensitive health categories, including pregnancy.

