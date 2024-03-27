As AI vision testing proves its value, lessons emerge for future technologies





Christian Espinoza, director of a Southern California drug treatment provider, recently began hiring a powerful new assistant. It is an artificial intelligence algorithm that can perform an eye exam using photos taken with a retinal camera. Quick diagnosis is possible without the presence of a doctor.

His clinic, Tarzana Treatment Center, is committed to dramatically expanding screening for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults and a threat to many of the estimated 38 million Americans. was one of the early adopters of AI-based systems. Diabetes mellitus.

This is a godsend for us, said Espinoza, the organization's director of clinic operations, citing the benefits of a quick and easy screening that can be performed with little training and provides immediate results.

His patients love it, too. Joseph Smith, who has type 2 diabetes, recalled the tedious process of taking a bus to an eye doctor to have his eyes dilated and then waiting a week for the results. It was terrible, he said. It will take a few minutes.

Amidst all the talk about artificial intelligence in the medical field, optometry technology has emerged as one of the first proven use cases for AI-based diagnostics in clinical practice. The FDA has approved hundreds of AI medical devices, but adoption has been slow as vendors grapple with regulatory processes, insurance coverage, technical hurdles, capital concerns, and integration challenges into provider systems. I am.

Eye exams show that AI's ability to provide instant results, along with cost savings and the convenience of eliminating additional appointments, can have significant benefits for both patients and providers. Of the approximately 700 eye exams performed at Espinosas clinics over the past year, retinopathy was detected in nearly a quarter and patients were referred to a specialist for further treatment.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar levels damage blood vessels in the retina. While managing patients, doctors say that while the disease is often preventable and there are treatments for the more advanced stages, regular testing is important to catch symptoms early. An estimated 9.6 million people in the United States have this disease.

Three companies offering FDA-approved AI vision testing for diabetic retinopathy Coralville, Iowa-based Digital Diagnostics; Ainuk of Woodland Hills, California. and Israeli software company AEYE Health, which sells the system to hundreds of clinics across the country. Dozens of companies are conducting research in narrow areas, and some, including tech giants like Google, have received approval from regulators in other countries.

Digital Diagnostics (formerly Idx) received FDA approval for its system in 2018 after decades of research and clinical trials involving 900 patients diagnosed with diabetes. This is the first fully autonomous AI system in any field of medicine, and its approval is a landmark moment in medical history, said Aaron Lee, a retinal specialist and associate professor at the University of Washington.

The system used at Tarzana Treatment Center can be operated by someone with a high school diploma and a few hours of training, and in most cases takes just a few minutes to make a diagnosis without dilating the eyes, John said.・Mr. Bertrand said. , CEO of Digital Diagnostics.

The device can be placed in a dimly lit room, with the patient resting their face on a chin rest and looking into the camera while a technician takes an image of each eye.

The American Diabetes Association recommends people with type 2 diabetes get tested every one to two years, but only about 60% of people living with diabetes get an annual eye exam, the ADA says. said Robert Gabay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer. For diabetics under the age of 21, the percentage may be as low as 35%.

In some parts of the United States, there is a shortage of optometrists and ophthalmologists, making it difficult to schedule an appointment and sometimes being booked months in advance. Additionally, the barrier of going to an additional appointment to have your eyes dilated can mean taking time off from work or school and securing transportation, making it especially difficult for low-income patients who are also at higher risk for type 2 diabetes. There is a possibility.

Ninety percent of patients are blue-collar, said Espinoza, whose Southern California practice primarily serves minority populations. If they don't work, they don't eat.

This rendering shows where the algorithm identified diabetic retinopathy in a patient's retina. Diseases are highlighted with circles. (digital diagnosis)

One potential drawback of not having doctors do the screening is that the algorithm only searches for diabetic retinopathy, which could miss other diseases of concern, such as choroidal melanoma. Lee said. Algorithms also typically err on the side of caution and over-referral of patients.

But the technology also shows other major benefits. According to a recent study from Stanford University, AI systems triple the likelihood of follow-up after a positive result.

David Myon, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Stanford University's Buyer's Eye Institute, said the reason is that the message is close. Patients are much more likely to hear and act on it if it is offered immediately rather than weeks or even months later.

Myung launched Stanford University's Automated Teleophthalmology program in 2020, initially focusing on telemedicine but then transitioning to AI at clinics in the Bay Area. In the same year, the National Quality Assurance Committee expanded its screening criteria for diabetic retinopathy to include AI systems.

Myon said it took about a year to vet Stanford Health System's cybersecurity and IT systems and integrate new technology. There was also a learning curve, Myung said, especially for him to take high-quality photos that AI could decipher.

Even if things are going well, there are always areas for improvement, he added.

AI testing is powered by reimbursement codes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which can be difficult and time-consuming to obtain for breakthrough devices. But healthcare providers need government approval to receive reimbursement.

According to a recent New England Journal of Medicine AI study, CMS will set the national payment fee for AI diabetic retinopathy testing at $45.36 in 2021, higher than the median privately negotiated fee. This was significantly lower than the current price of $127.81. Each company's business model is slightly different, but they typically charge providers a subscription or license fee for their software.

Both companies declined to disclose the price of the software. Cameras can cost up to $20,000 and can be purchased separately or included as a rental in a software subscription.

Lindsey Buchholz, director of clinical informatics at Nebraska Medicine, who began using the Eyenuks system in mid-December, said she is seeing increased adherence to screening recommendations and corresponding referrals to specialists enabled by the machine. said that the increase is worthwhile.

In a way, she said, the camera pays for itself.

According to the company, the digital diagnostic system is currently installed at approximately 600 locations nationwide. AEYE Health said its eye exams are used by hundreds of medical institutions in the United States. Ainuk declined to provide details about its reach.

The technology continues to advance, with additional cameras in clinical research, including handheld imaging devices that can examine patients in the field and monitor other eye diseases such as glaucoma. This innovation puts ophthalmology alongside radiology, cardiology, and dermatology as specialties where AI innovation is rapidly advancing.

Espinoza said that in the near future, these cameras will be used in street medicine and will help many people.

