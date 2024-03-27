James Dyson says it's unfortunate that other companies imitate Dyson's technology because it hurts innovation.





James Dyson, a pioneering innovator and the man behind the high-tech company Dyson, is affable and charming. He is also passionate about the technology and products the company is working on. And he told Korean media that just a few days ago his company launched Supersonic Nural, a new-age smarter hair dryer. James Dyson responded to a question about other brands copying and imitating Dyson's technology, saying he hoped the companies that copied it would develop their own technology.

Why did he make such a complaint? James is clearly passionate about technology and believes that innovation gives customers more choice.

“This copy is certainly not flattering, but that's the way the world is. And that's very unfortunate. It's actually unfortunate for consumers, because they don't have a choice.” James spoke to a select group of technology and lifestyle journalists gathered in Seoul. Hours earlier, his company had launched his Nural, perhaps the world's smartest and most sophisticated hair dryer, with features like heat sensing, scalp protection, and attachment recall.

“If companies that copy us develop their own technology, then our customers will make a good choice.In the music world, we need different music, we need different art, but our “Copying is accepted in the world for some reason. Unfortunately, companies are unscrupulous enough to shamelessly copy things,” he says.

However, as James says, competitors are copying Dyson. But that doesn't stop the company from doing what it knows best: developing appliances that are arguably among the world's best in their respective categories. Nural, which the company launched in Seoul, appears to be one such product.

The world's smartest hair dryer

Dyson says the Supersonic Nural is its most intelligent hair dryer ever. Looking at the specs and features, they are certainly similar. It has some interesting features such as a red dot (LED) that clearly shows the user how the device is working while in use, scalp protection, and pause detection. But as we've seen with previous Dyson products, that functionality is more than just a purpose. They are trying to solve some problems that users are facing. Dyson's Supersonic Nural hair dryer is equipped with numerous sensors and intelligent features

One of the big problems that Nural is solving is the heat produced by hair dryers and the damage this heat can do to your hair and scalp.

“We're concerned about the heat that hair dryers generate and the damage it can cause. So Nural has features that prevent users from accidentally overheating their hair or overheating their scalp. ” says James. “Of course, we're still looking at drying hair, so this heat management is smart. It's never cold forever, and when the user moves the hair dryer away, the temperature automatically increases. But it never exceeds 55 degrees.This is done with our help.''A time-of-flight sensor senses distance and prevents overheating. ”

Of course, Nural's sensors are just a bonus. James said the core product is built around Dyson's traditional strengths: motors and mechanics. All our products start with a motor. So was Nural.

“It started with the motor,” James says. The company has developed a new motor for Nural that is better, smaller and more electrically efficient.

“That was the starting point, but then we moved on to develop other technologies and developed new technology for heaters and new technology for batteries[in-house at Nural],” says James.

Experience inside Dyson offices and labs

James Dyson is 76 years old. Still, he says his work with new technology isn't over. He still inspires new ideas and works on all the latest products and technologies in the company's research labs. It's true that we have a lot of talented scientists within our company. But along with these scientists, James is also on the floor.

“Inspiration and creative ideas… yes, yes, that's what we do. We have people to run the business, but I'm still involved with products and new technology all day, every day. ” he says. “That's what I'm passionate about…developing technology that solves problems.” Dyson recently launched Air Strait in some countries. This hair iron uses high-pressure air to dry and straighten hair at the same time.

AI in Dyson products

The world of technology is changing, and AI, especially generative AI, has become a buzzword in recent years. James is focusing on this as he sees several key areas that could help Dyson. In response to a question from India Today Tech, James said that current Dyson products are already quite smart and that generative AI technology could be used in parts of the Dyson product experience, including interfaces and apps, in the coming years. He said there is.

“These products,” James said, pointing to Dyson air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. “It doesn't have AI yet, but it's smart. Nural is smart because it recognizes attachments and senses where your head is. And all the time.”

As far as generative AI is concerned, James believes it will be a useful feature for robots even more than home appliances. “To answer the question a little more thoroughly,” James said, pointing to Dyson’s robotic floor cleaner, “we are developing AI for robots to a very high degree.”

James believes AI could also be useful in apps that come with Dyson products. He said that in the future, Dyson products will come with an app so that once the user connects, “everything will be done on the app”.

“Apps are very important because more and more features can be configured and controlled from apps without buttons,” he says. And, hopefully, AI will also help users “personalize their experiences through apps.”

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

March 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/features/story/james-dyson-to-competitors-go-develop-your-own-tech-instead-of-copying-us-give-choices-to-users-2520034-2024-03-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos