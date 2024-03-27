Google unveils new AI travel tools in Search and Maps





Google is one of the leading technology companies investing in reimagining travel planning and booking with AI. How can small businesses compete?

Justin Dawes

Google announced Wednesday that it is adding several new tools aimed at helping travelers plan their trips and explore destinations.

Most notably, Google Search now includes the ability to create itineraries based on user prompts, as well as the ability to enrich Maps information about specific cities and destinations.

Search for travel plans using AI

Google has ly added an AI-based itinerary creation feature to its traditional search tools for users who opt in.

Users are prompted to search for an itinerary to a specific destination, and the app provides flight and hotel options, as well as suggestions for attractions and dining. The link provided by Google takes users to her travel agency's website where they can complete their reservation.

Google says its AI uses information on the web, as well as reviews and photos users post about businesses, to create itineraries.

Generative AI itinerary creation

Users can export their travel ideas to Gmail, Docs, and Maps, the company said.

Google announced in May 2023 that it would experiment with integrating generative AI into search, inviting users to test the new technology. The travel itinerary feature is a new part of that experiment.

Available in English only in the United States. Users can try this feature by registering with Search Labs and enabling Search Generative Experience.

Microsoft relaunched Bing in February 2023 with similar attributes powered by OpenAI, and has made updates like personalized event suggestions along the way.

Several startups developing similar products have emerged in recent months, several of which have received small amounts of venture capital. Ever since ChatGPT was released in November 2022, experts have questioned whether entrepreneurs can compete with giants like Microsoft and Google, which possess vast amounts of data and resources.

Google Maps recommendations and customizable lists

Google is adding features to its Maps app that provide users with details about destinations in some cities in the United States and Canada.

It includes recommendations from locals and publishers like The Infatuation, as well as trending, top and hidden restaurant lists created from Google Maps information. .

discoverable list

The new AI-based feature aims to display featured photos and reviews that summarize users' favorite aspects when viewing a particular restaurant or location on a map. Google says AI can also help identify the names of dishes. Useful for travelers to new countries.

AI-based highlights

Another new map feature: Users will now be able to organize the lists they create within the app. List building tools have been around for some time, but the new feature will allow users to organize based on top favorites and more. Lists can also link to content on your social media channels, intended to add context to those viewing your saved lists. Updates to this list will be released globally this month for Android and Apple devices.

As Google continues to enhance its travel planning capabilities, this poses a major threat to companies like TripAdvisor that offer itinerary creation tools. TripAdvisor's hotel metasearch business has already taken a hit since Google Hotels entered the market.

translation

Google will soon add a new feature that can be accessed on some Android mobile devices to translate on-screen content without switching apps. This can be especially helpful for travelers to countries where they don't speak the language. Google used the example of translating a PDF restaurant menu or a social media post.

translation tools

It's part of the Circle to Search tool released in January, which lets Android users start a Google search by circling text or images on the screen.

