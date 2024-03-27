Google's Circle to Search now available on other Pixel devices





Google clearly wants to make switching between apps when you want to search for something a problem of the past. The company announced that its Circle to Search feature, which launched in January, will soon be coming to a number of additional Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. More than two years ago, it appeared on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6A will also feature it.

Over the past year, Google has been actively working to position itself as a leader in AI. One of its efforts is sprinkling more AI features across its products, including its Pixel smartphones. Circle to Search is already shaping up to be a big part of that plan, given its rapid expansion across the Pixel lineup.

Circle to Search was released on the Galaxy S24 series in January, and Google's latest Pixel 8 and 8 Pro also received the feature later that month. As the name suggests, Circle to Search lets you launch a Google search by simply circling, highlighting, or doodling almost anything on your phone's screen. For example, when I reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I was able to use Circle to Search to search for pasta recipes in my Instagram feed by simply circling them. Google's announcement comes as Samsung begins rolling out an update that brings Circle to Search to its Galaxy S23 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

At the same time, Google is expanding what Circle to Search can do. The ability to translate on-screen text will be updated in the coming weeks, and the company cited translating restaurant menus into different languages ​​as an example use case. You can also use Google Translate to translate photos and text. But Google touts Circle to Search as a faster alternative that doesn't require you to copy and paste, switch apps, or take a photo first.

Circle to Search's expansion comes at a critical time when technology companies large and small are considering how AI can transform the smartphone experience. In addition to Circle to Search, Google and Samsung's current approach includes implementing several new AI-powered photo editing and summarization features.

But startups like Rabbit AI and Brain.AI are envisioning a broader shift in the way we use mobile devices, relying on AI to perform tasks rather than relying on apps. According to Bloomberg, there are also rumors that Apple will add new AI features to the iPhone in the upcoming iOS 18 update, which he will reveal at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

