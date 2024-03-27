2024: Students explore career opportunities and develop skills with a technology and innovation externship





News 2024: Students explore career opportunities and develop skills with technology and innovation externships

Students explore career opportunities and develop skills during a technology and innovation externship

Student populations from traditionally underrepresented groups gained important career skills, networking experience, and first-hand interaction with companies in high-growth industries

UMassD and URI students, staff, and industry leaders pose for a group photo to celebrate the 2024 Tech & Innovation Externship program.Photo provided by: Kei Tsuda

During spring break, 40 engineering, computer science, and business students from Dartmouth, Massachusetts and the University of Rhode Island (URI) identified themselves as coming from underrepresented backgrounds, hosted by Tribe Academy, and the University of Rhode Island (URI). I participated in a Tech & Innovation Externship sponsored by the University of Rhode Island (URI). 401TechBridge Rise Up.

The externship, which ran from March 13 to 15, included hands-on learning, team projects, company visits, and networking with diverse experts and leaders in growing fields such as high tech, blue (ocean), and more. It was an immersive career experience. Related) Southern New England economy and startup ecosystem. Students also participated in professional development workshops on LinkedIn, technology trends, resumes and interviews, and career mapping.

Hear from UMassD students about their Tribe experiences!

The culmination of the three days was a team project focused on improving access and inclusivity in the blue economy sector. The winning team was Somkene Chizea (University of Tokyo, 1st year), Jad Albatar (University of Tokyo, 1st year), Shaday Johnson (University of Tokyo, 1st year), and Kwabena Owusu. It was composed of Achiau (University of Tokyo, 2nd year). About how to give second chances to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people and provide training in the blue tech field.

“Tribe Academy has helped me learn about different career paths and given me the confidence to pursue them,” said Somkene Chizea, a first-year economics student at Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Ta. “I feel more confident in myself and my career, and I know what I need to add to my resume to be competitive for internships.”

“Programs like Tribe Academy have allowed me to talk to people I wouldn't have talked to before and to join new networks to find internships,” says the Computer Science graduate at Dartmouth, Massachusetts. said Tyree Brooks, a junior student and Tribe Academy participant who returned home and secured her degree. Through my involvement with Tribe Academy, I will be interning at Wayfair in Boston this summer.

The Early Career Panel held at Frederick Douglass Unity House included 24 perspectives moderated by Guy Canuebe '23, Melanie Luperon '19, Tyree Brooks '25, and Angel Chisea , students hear advice for navigating their careers.

In addition to Tribe Academy members and Dartmouth College faculty, Dartmouth College alumni also helped pay for it. Nana Kwame Koranki ('23) facilitated a fascinating site tour of Turner Construction, while Guy Kanuebe ('23) and Melanie Luperon ('19) shared career advice as featured panelists.

“Tribe Academy understands the appeal of UMassD students who keep showing up and showing up. Our students quickly learn that they belong in the conversation of technology industry careers that change the trajectory of their lives. ” said Peggy Diaz, executive director of IT services at UMass Dartmouth. “We are grateful for our partnership with Tribe Academy, which continues to open its doors to students and connect them with companies and professionals who are truly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Site visits give students a first-hand experience of what it's like to work at Jaia Robotics in Bristol, Rhode Island, Turner Construction in Cambridge, Massachusetts, URI Bay Campus in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and CIC in Providence. I also had the opportunity to network, including meeting UiPath's diverse range of experts. , Microsoft, SiliconXL, Verizon, DEPT, Cleo, Dell Technologies, Inspire Environmental, and Kraken Technologies.

“Engaging with Tribe Academy students is the most important way industry leaders can interact and explore what is possible in careers in climate change technology, blue tech, high tech, STEM, and more. ,” Stacey Messier said. General Manager, CIC, New England. “We are inspired by the curiosity, energy and conversation of our students during their time at the CIC Providence campus, and we look forward to participating in future programs.”

At the Venture Cafe event at CIC in Providence, students hear from a variety of technology experts and leaders.Photo provided by: Kei Tsuda

This externship was led by Tribe Academy, an award-winning New England-based startup committed to developing the skills of the future. Tribe Academy brings together industry and academia to accelerate the learning, growth, and career advancement of students and professionals through high-impact, experiential programs and events. Since its inception, Tribe Academy has impacted over 1,000 individuals and worked with leading companies such as Amazon, Dell Technologies, Wayfair, Fidelity, Amica Insurance, Hanover Insurance, and IGT.

“Building the workforce of the future requires bringing together academia and industry to make real investments in the current generation of students. spirit, and the blue economy,” said Nishita Roy Pope, founder and CEO of Tribe Academy. “In just three days, 100% of students improved their understanding of career opportunities, 100% considered career opportunities in startups, and 100% increased awareness about blue economy and blue technology. Tribe Academy Access, opportunity and development are important to us, and we are honored to have completed another successful externship program with Dartmouth College and the University of Rhode Island.”

UMassD students discuss what they learned during their Tribe Academy externship

Nishita Roy-Pope, founder and CEO of Tribe Academy, presented a team project in which students collaborated to propose unique concepts to increase participation and access to the blue tech sector.Photo courtesy of Tribe Academy

“We are proud to sponsor the Tech & Innovation Externship to ensure these opportunities are truly inclusive.We welcome students to the URI Bay Campus and learn about advances in deep sea exploration. It was great to learn and see them excited.'' Understanding the different types of partnerships that are in place to support ocean-related initiatives in our local region and beyond, and looking forward to the future. meet the startups that are creating blue technology,” said Pete Ramsey, 401TechBridge RISE-UP Executive Lead.

“There is a growing need to raise awareness of the economic opportunities in the blue economy and innovation sectors. We at Tribe recognize this need and are working to ensure everyone in our community has that opportunity. We are very fortunate to have programs like the Academy's Technology & Innovation Externship to participate in this exciting part of our economy,'' said Grow Blue Project Leader Christine Smith.

“Diversity definitely makes good business sense, which is why the STEM and technology industries are working hard to diversify their workforces and create environments where employees of all backgrounds feel included and able to contribute. ,” said Chief David A. Gomes. Diversity Officer at Dartmouth College, Massachusetts. “Tribe Academy provides students of color, who have traditionally been excluded from these fields, an opportunity to strengthen their skill sets, network with industry leaders and professionals, and provide career advice and counseling. By creating this, we are “walking the talk''.

“Through hands-on experience, professional networking, and cross-university collaboration, Tribe Academy students embody the impact of interdisciplinary collaboration and experiential learning. Through dedication and innovation, students transform “We aim to achieve a sustainable future through technology, and it was a truly moving experience to witness it.” ” said Kevin Hamilton, vice provost for student affairs and director of student affairs at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

A cross-departmental group of organizations sponsored the 2024 Tribe Academy Externship program. From Dartmouth College: Frederick Douglass Unity House, Career Center, Computing and Information Technology Services (CITS), College of Engineering, Charlton College of Business, College of Arts and Sciences, College Now, Office of Student Affairs, and Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. From the University of Rhode Island: College of Business and College of Engineering. Industry partners include 401TechBridge RISEUP Program, CIC Providence, Venture Cafe Providence, Jaia Robotics, Turner Construction, Inspire Environmental, and Kraken Technologies.

To stay up to date on upcoming programs and events offered by Tribe Academy, follow Tribe on LinkedIn, follow Founder Nishita Roy Pope on LinkedIn, or email Tribe Academy. please. If you would like to learn more about how we can support the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's involvement with Tribe Academy, please contact Peggy Dias via email.

