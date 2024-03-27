Google to spend billions on new US data centers: Here's where





Google is building new data centers to power its cloud and AI ambitions, from Kansas City and northern Virigina to Mexico and Greece.

Google has committed to investing billions of dollars in the U.S. and abroad in 2024 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure and rapidly growing data center footprint that will strengthen its AI efforts.

The Mountain View, California-based technology giant announced this month that it will build a $1 billion data center campus in Kansas City, Missouri. The company is currently developing the campus and working to implement the Skilled Trades And Readiness (STAR) program. to Kansas City to help train the local community.

Google also plans to build a new $576 million data center project in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Additionally, Google's shell company, Sharpless Enterprises, recently announced plans to build a new data center campus in North Virigina, a region near Washington, D.C., that is home to the world's largest data center hub. This data center campus is priced at . Unknown. But Google's competitor Microsoft recently acquired a similar property near Gainesville, Virginia, for $465 million with plans to build a data center campus there.

Looking ahead to future investments, Google has announced plans to expand or build data centers in Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, Greece, Norway, Austria, and Sweden.

Google's data center investment fuels big AI ambitions: Sundar Pichai

The data center powers Google's cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and innovation engines, including the flagship Google Cloud Platform.

The company's cloud computing business, Google Cloud, currently has an annual operating rate of $37 billion. Google Cloud has invested heavily in new AI and generative AI products that rely on and leverage data centers.

Our infrastructure is key to realizing our big AI ambitions. That's a big differentiator for us, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during a Q4 2023 earnings conference in January. We continue to invest responsibly in our data centers and compute to support this new wave of growth in AI-powered services for us and our customers. This keeps us disciplined in how we run the company.

Google's data centers support 40 cloud regions and 121 cloud zones globally, available in more than 200 countries and territories. Google's data center footprint also includes 187 network edge locations.

The company is the world's third-largest cloud provider and currently owns 11 percent of the global cloud infrastructure services market, according to IT research firm Synergy Research Group. Google Cloud's fourth quarter 2023 revenue was $9.2 billion, up about 26% year over year.

Google Cloud is profitable

Last year was a turning point for Google Cloud in terms of profitability.

Google Cloud has been losing money for years as it has invested billions of dollars every quarter to expand its global data center footprint. The situation changed in 2023 when Google Cloud reported its first ever profit, generating an operating profit of $191 million in the first quarter of 2023. Throughout 2023, Google Cloud reported profits every quarter. For example, the company's operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $864 million, compared to an operating loss of $186 million in the same quarter a year ago.

