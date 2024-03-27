Former legal tech executive claims he owes more than $1 million in stock and was sexually harassed





What's new: Dueling legal tech lawsuits: An executive who sued his former company in New York finds out he was also sued by his company in Dallas a week ago.

A lawsuit filed this week in federal court in Manhattan alleges that the former chief operating officer of a legal technology company was fired for trying to exercise stock options worth more than $1 million.

The former executive also claims that he was regularly sexually harassed during his tenure and that his boss encouraged him to flirt with and have romantic relationships with customers.

Plaintiff Sylvia Diaz Roa filed the lawsuit against Texas law firm Hermes Law and ClaimDeck, a case management system for insurance companies and insurance defense firms spun out of Hermes Law. The lawsuit also names the law firm, its founder and CEO Dwayne Hermes, and Andrea Hermes, the firm's co-founder and compliance expert at the law firm. It is mentioned.

I emailed Dwayne Hermes to ask if he would respond, but he did not respond. The defendants have not yet filed an answer to the lawsuit.

In the complaint, which can be read here, Ms. Diaslois says she joined the company as an intern and was quickly promoted to senior project manager and then director of innovation.

She said she came up with the idea for ClaimDeck with Dwayne Hermes in 2019 and incorporated it in 2020. Since 2021, she claims she has become the “driving force” behind ClaimDeck, while working at both a law firm and law firm. company. At ClaimDeck, I became Head of Product and Chief Operating Officer.

In December 2020, Díaz Roa alleged that the defendants awarded her compensation in the form of an option to purchase 58,825 shares of ClaimDeck stock, representing approximately 10% of the total stock.

Three years later, after her options have fully vested and are worth more than $1 million, she, along with ClaimDeck's accountants and attorneys, will inform Dwayne Hermes that she intends to exercise her right to purchase the options. He claims to have told him. Within weeks of announcing her intentions, her defendants fired her without cause, and she alleges that her actual motive was to deprive her of the compensation she had earned. are doing.

Diaz Roa also claims that she was sexually harassed while on the job. She says Dwayne and Andrea Hermes regularly encouraged her to have affairs using her appearance to attract clients. On another occasion, they encouraged her to enter into a romantic relationship with her “certain persons in the industry for the benefit of her employer.”

“Dwayne Hermes was particularly picky about Diaz Roas' appearance, humiliating her by telling her to 'fix' her makeup and accusing her of looking 'tired' in front of other ClaimDeck and Hermes Law employees. ,” the complaint says.

Based on these allegations, Mr. Diaz-Roa's complaint states causes of action, including sexual harassment, breach of contract, and deprivation of earned compensation, and seeks appropriate damages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawnext.com/2024/03/lawsuit-by-former-legal-tech-exec-says-she-is-owed-over-1m-in-stock-and-was-sexually-harassed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos