If you're a lucky few, you can now use Gemini in Google Messages

A month ago, Google announced that Gemini would soon be coming to Google Messages to help users write messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, prepare dinner with a specified set of ingredients, or just chat. Then he announced.

According to 9to5Google, the feature is starting to roll out to some beta users and appears to be coming “soon.”

To gain access, you must sign up as a beta tester, have RCS turned on, be over 18 years old, and own a Pixel 6 or newer, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or newer, according to Google's support page. It is stated that you must be present. , Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Gemini is not available if your account is managed by Family Link.

Unfortunately, even if you meet all of the above criteria, there is no way to sign up or request features. Just have to wait.

If Google decides you're a good fit, you'll receive a message from Gemini letting you know it's available. You can enable this feature by selecting Gemini from the top of your Google Messages contact list.

Google provides several examples of conversations with Gemini.

We present a three-course dinner menu that's impressive yet easy to handle, even for novice cooks. Dietary restrictions: Vegetarian. I haven't contacted my friend for a while. Help me draft a short message to check in and reconnect. I plan on attending a social event where I know very few people. Think of some interesting conversation starters.

You can also send images to Gemini for more information to identify plants and dishes. Geminis still cannot identify images with a person in them, even if that person is only a small part of the photo and not the focus.

Gemini in Google Messages is also still unable to generate images. This is standard Gemini and is easily available via text message. The feature is currently available to some beta users, but it won't be long before it's rolled out more widely.

