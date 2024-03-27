Czech Purple Ventures launches 40 million fund II to support CEE innovation





Czech Republic~

In a nutshell:

Czech Purple Ventures is launching a second fund estimated at €40 million. They will focus on startups in his CEE region that have teams within the EU. Ticket sizes range from 250,000 euros to 750,000 euros.

Their background story:

Purple Ventures' Fund I was established in 2018 with an amount of EUR 15 million. Purple Ventures focuses on supporting pre-seed and seed stage startups.

Purple Ventures has supported over 20 companies in 6 years. Some of them are his CEE startups such as Hedepy, Tatum, Choice, and Kardi AI.

The second fund, unlike the first, will be open to outside investors. Their strategy includes investments in emerging areas such as digital health, SaaS, energy tech, creator economy, security, edtech, and e-commerce. Deep tech and IoT are also interesting as joint investments. Purple Ventures will invest his first 14 million euros this year, with the rest expected to be recovered within the next two years.

Investors say the current economic cycle presents an opportunity to invest in innovative startups that are expected to generate healthy returns within five to seven years. Additionally, CEE is one of the world's top engineering hubs and is reliable in promoting technology growth. With the newly established fund, Purple Ventures will continue to provide guidance to startup founders as a mentor and advisor. The first exit he is planned for after 2028.

In their own words:

“Over the past six years, we have been able to identify many interesting companies. However, the market potential is many times greater and with the help of external funding we can achieve even more interesting opportunities. ,” said Jan Stanik, co-founder and managing partner of Purple Ventures.

